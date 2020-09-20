When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of Team India, it was clear who was the next man in the race for captaincy. Virat Kohli was doing well and was getting ready to be the next captain of the Indian cricket team. In the middle of the Australian tour, Kohli was handed the responsibility of captaincy after Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket. He took Indian cricket to new heights with the team. He proved himself in all formats of the game (Test, ODI, T20).

With Kohli entering his 30th year, the discussion has once again begun to pick up who will be the next player who can replace him. By the way, vice-captain Rohit Sharma who consistently performs brilliantly for the team … may be the right candidate, but he is also around Kohli’s age.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has a name that could become vice-captain if he carries out his responsibilities well. Gavaskar named Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who can be roped in to lead Team India.

Gavaskar also told Sports, “KL is a great opportunity for Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Second, he can show that he is capable of captaincy and how to mold his team. And try to get the better out of him. If he does, he could be the vice-captain of the Indian team. “