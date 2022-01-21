The Government of Mexico has implemented various programs and economic support that seek to provide help to Mexicans, however, there is currently the Leonora Vicario Scholarship which also aims to provide a better development of the country.

However, many wonder who can access this program and which are the requirements What do you need to have in order to apply to receive this financial support and where I can learn more about this aid.

The 2022 Leona Vicario Scholarship is aimed at minors from the capital who are in situations of vulnerability who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. The call has been opened by the government of the Mexico City and the Integral Development of Families (DIF) through the platform ScholarshipsMexico and here we share the requirements.

This program from the government of the CDMX, has implemented this support that is given to people between 0 and 17 years old. Although there is not yet a specific date to carry out the procedure or you can enter the official networks of the authorities to find out more information.

Requirements to access the Leonora Vicario Scholarship

Some of the situations that are considered to grant the Leonora Vicario Scholarship is that the parents or guardians have died from covid-19, if the student community is going through extreme poverty, if the parents have a disability to work, or are children of policemen who died during the service.

Likewise, these requirements are necessary to apply to the economical support:

Be between 0 and 17 years old and 11 months old.

Be enrolled in a public school. In the case of children from 0 to 3 years old, this requirement is not necessary.

live in the Mexico City.

Submit birth certificate, CURP, and school certificate for those between 4 and 17 years and 11 months.

The documents that parents must present are: birth certificate, official identification, CURP, proof of income and two telephone numbers.

In case the children are between 0 and 3 years old, it is necessary that they are registered in the Child Care, Citizen and Development Center (CACDI) and have a document that proves it.

Likewise, the amount that people who are accredited to receive the program will receive is 832 pesos per month, in addition to being able to access the psychological support, sports and recreational activities, rehabilitation, workshops, courses, among others.

In the same way, the authorities inform that to request more information about this program you can go to the dependency in Tajín Extension No. 965, Colonia Santa Cruz Atoyac, Benito Juárez City Hall, CP 03310, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or call the phone number 5604-01 27 extension 2371, 2101 and 2407.