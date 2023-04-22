The UAE government stated, through its official portal, that the green residency for the purpose of work is a type of residency visa introduced in 2021, and allows its holder to reside in the country for a period of 5 years without the need for a guarantor, host, or sponsor of an employer, and the residency is renewable upon its expiration.

She stated that self-employed, private employers and skilled workers can apply for a green residency visa.

As for the self-employed – private work – who can obtain a green residency visa, the self-employed and private employers must fulfill the following requirements: obtaining a self-employment permit – private work from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation – that the minimum educational level be a bachelor’s degree Or a specialized diploma or its equivalent, the applicant’s annual income from self-employment for the past two years should not be less than 360,000 dirhams or the equivalent in foreign currencies, or he must prove his financial solvency throughout his stay in the country.

As for the skilled worker, she mentioned that to obtain a green residency visa in order to work, the skilled worker must fulfill the following requirements: to obtain a work permit in the countries according to a valid work contract, to be in the category of skilled workers in the first, second or third professional level of Classification of professions approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the minimum educational level should be a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, the monthly salary should not be less than 15,000 dirhams or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

With regard to renewing the green residency, she confirmed that it is permissible to renew the green residency visa for the same period when it expires.