Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The issue of contracting with the “young star” Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, will not be easy or easy for any club that wants to include him in its ranks next summer, if it announces its final decision to leave the “Princes’ Park”, and the club that… He wants to obtain his services, whether it is Real Madrid or Liverpool, which are both showing a strong desire to include him. He needs large sums of money to fulfill what “Bondi’s spoiled boy” requests when he leaves “for free” next June.

If Real Madrid is the first candidate to include Mbappe, the English newspaper The Telegraph revealed that the club that chooses the player must be willing to pay an annual salary of no less than 75 million euros “tax-free”, and also pay a “bonus”. “Signature” is very large, although the newspaper did not disclose its value, but other sources determined it at about 100 million euros, but the newspaper said: “Whoever wants Mbappe must allocate a large sum, so that he can obtain his services at the end of his contract with Saint-Germain” in the summer of 2024. ».

However, some French press sources indicated that the world champion, who won the World Cup in Russia 2018, agreed to move to Real Madrid, but the player’s “family” completely denied this, stressing that Mbappe had not made any decision regarding his future. Rather, the same sources indicated that The player agreed to notify Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Saint-Germain, of his next move, whatever it may be, before announcing it publicly.

She added that “the Parisian club” is studying the possibilities of Mbappe’s departure, and that the date set by the player to announce his decision may be within a few days, while Real Madrid, Liverpool and Saint-Germain are also waiting eagerly to know the decision.

In a different context, and on the sporting level, Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, expressed his approval for Mbappe to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris next summer, to be under the leadership of his compatriot Thierry Henry, the coach of the Olympic team.

Tony Estangues, head of the organizing committee for the Paris Olympics, said that Mbappé expressed his strong desire to represent his country in the tournament, indicating that Deschamps does not mind that, but rather welcomes it.

In a statement to French TV Channel 1, Deschamps said: If Mbappe wants to, he has the ability to combine participation in “Euro 2024” in Germany with the first team, which begins on June 14 and ends on July 14, and participation in the Olympic tournament, which begins on July 26 and ends on August 11. We have no objection, because this is a national mission and Mbappe’s participation in it increases the strength of the “Olympian” and his ability to compete to win football gold.

It is noteworthy that the players who participate in the Olympic football tournament are not more than 23 years old, but 3 players over the age are allowed to participate, and it is possible that Mbappe is one of them, if his club at the time agrees to participate, because playing in the tournament requires the approval of the club in question. It belongs to him for his participation in it.