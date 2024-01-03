For those who wish to apply for a green card and obtain permanent residence in the United Stateshave a family member who is a citizen It is undoubtedly a great advantage. However, even for those who were born in the United States or have obtained documentation, there are certain limitations.

Being able to live legally in the US and build a life there is the dream of millions around the world. Therefore, any opportunity to request it and successfully complete the procedure is important information. In this context, it is vital to know what are Resources for those who have a family member who is a US citizen.

Which family members of someone with citizenship can apply for permanent residence in the United States

Which family members of a US citizen can apply for a green card

According to the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Citizens can apply for the permanent residence process for four types of family members, with some clarifications to take into account. With different levels of preference that will be taken into account during the process, these are:

Spouse. Parentsas long as the citizen is over twenty-one years of age. Siblingsas long as the citizen is over twenty-one years of age. Children, although in this case Uscis makes an important distinction: if they are under twenty-one years of age, the family members must be single to be able to access the green card process; If they exceed that age, they can be married.

If the application is accepted and the process begins, it will then be the responsibility of the interested party to comply with all the requirements. On the other hand, it is also clarified that Spouse's children and fiancés cannot apply for permanent residencebut they are eligible to apply for special types of visas based on the link with the United States citizen.