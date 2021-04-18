The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovich called the current situation with coronavirus in the world alarming, when an increase in the level of morbidity and mortality has been recorded in recent weeks. On Sunday, April 18, reports TASS…

“Last week was the fourth for the number of new cases in one week. These are alarming trends as we continue to see the impact of the emergence of variants of the virus, the lifting of restrictive measures and the unfair introduction of the vaccine between countries, ”she said.

WHO, as before, recommends paying increased attention to risk assessment and precautions for international travel, Vujnovic recalled.

“WHO recommends that any measures introduced to limit their spread be reviewed over time and based on the epidemiological situation and conditions,” the organization said.

In Russia, 8,632 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions over the past day, 389 deaths were recorded during the same time.From the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infections was 4,702,101, 105,582 patients with COVID-19 died.