The World Health Organization (WHO) has called the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Europe “extremely slow”. This is reported on April 1 The guardian…

According to Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, vaccination is the best way out of the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to the organization, both doses of the vaccine were received by only 4% of the population of countries that are in the WHO area of ​​responsibility, while the first – 10%.

Kluge stressed that five weeks ago, the number of COVID-19 cases dropped below 1 million, while now the value has reached 1.6 million.This figure indicates that another 24 thousand people have died, he said and recommended adhering to the restrictions. introduced against the backdrop of a pandemic.

Kluge appealed to the governments of states with a request “not to relax” in the fight against COVID-19.

On March 25, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed the opinion that the countries of the European Union (EU) are facing the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. She called for vaccinating most of the population of the EU member states.