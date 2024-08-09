Aden (Union)

The World Health Organization has warned of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Al Hudaydah Governorate, due to the floods that hit the region, destroying infrastructure, displacing thousands, and threatening the spread of diseases.

The organization said in a statement that the floods submerged health facilities and contaminated water sources, increasing the risk of the spread of water-borne and insect-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.

The Humanitarian Action Cell in Yemen informed the UN mission of its readiness to provide urgent medical and relief aid to those affected in areas controlled by the Houthi group, and it also began its intervention in the liberated areas.

The Mayun Organization for Human Rights revealed that the rainy weather conditions that have affected parts of the governorates of Taiz, Hodeidah and Hajjah since August 2 have resulted in the death of 45 civilians and the injury of dozens.

The organization explained, in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency “Saba”, a copy of it, that it monitored 15 deaths in the villages of Maqbanah District, west of Taiz Governorate, 30 deaths, 5 missing persons, and the displacement of more than 500 families in Tihama in Al Hudaydah Governorate, and the death and injury of dozens, and the damage of 3,571 families in the districts of Midi, Hayran, and parts of Haradh District, and Bani Hassan District in Abs District in Hajjah Governorate.

The organization called on the United Nations and its agencies operating in Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, and the private sector in Yemen to take the initiative and provide relief to thousands of affected families and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of tens of thousands of people, a large part of whom are displaced.

She stressed the need to quickly assess human and material losses and provide the most urgent shelter, food and medical relief needs to those affected, some of whom have become homeless and have become displaced, while others have suffered significant losses in property, agricultural land and livelihoods.

The organization pointed out the already widespread cholera epidemic and the impossibility of controlling the febrile diseases that may occur in the affected areas within a short period if the situation continues as it is without effective medical intervention.