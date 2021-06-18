The command of the World Health Organization (WHO) showed some skepticism about the chance that ivermectin could be effective in the fight against Covid-19, but did not rule out the possibility and asked for consistent studies on the drug and other potential candidates. During a virtual press conference this Friday, the 18th, WHO’s chief scientist, Sumya Swaminathan, said that “unfortunately, there are no high-quality studies conducted with ivermectin, they are all poor, of low quality.” She asked for “more evidence” on that front.

Sumya Swaminathan addressed the issue at the press conference when asked by a journalist about the Mexico case. The reporter said that the country has had a drop in Covid-19 cases for months and that there is used ivermectin – used to fight parasites such as lice – against the virus. The WHO chief scientist said that several countries, after a peak of the disease, managed to reduce their numbers in the pandemic, making “a series of public interventions, without necessarily ivermectin”.

According to her, “you need to be open-minded”, but the researcher also noted that observational studies “give clues”, especially in contexts where several things are happening at the same time. Swaminathan underscored the importance that potential drugs undergo robust studies and, only in this case, can be identified as responsible for improving the situation.

Technical leader of the WHO Covid-19 pandemic response, Maria Van Kerkhove said that the improvement in the situation in Mexico must be the result of a combination of factors, whether public health, such as vaccination of the elderly and health professionals, or by individual measures.

On ivermectin, she also noted that the WHO recommendation is to use the drug in clinical trials. Kerkhove said researchers around the world have been looking at ivermectin and that their studies are reviewed regularly.

When this information is updated, WHO intends to look again at the available data and will decide whether any recommendations can be changed, he noted. “This is the process for all therapies evaluated,” he said, citing the consolidation of evidence from small and large surveys, meta-analysis and a “robust and transparent review” of available data.