The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked countries that are analyzing the possibility of starting to vaccinate children and adolescents against Covid-19 to reconsider this intention and, therefore , donate your vaccines to the Covax mechanism so that the regions that need them most can access them.

“A handful of rich countries, which bought most of the vaccine supply, are now vaccinating lower-risk groups. I understand that some may want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge you to reconsider and donate vaccines to Covax instead, as in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the supply of vaccines has not been not even enough to immunize health professionals, “said Tedros, after acknowledging that this week he had already been vaccinated with the first dose.

And is that, currently, only 0.3 percent of vaccine supply goes to low-income countries, so the WHO leader has warned that “drip vaccination is not an effective strategy” to share a virus like the one that causes Covid-19.

In this sense, Tedros has highlighted the situation in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt where the cases of contagion and hospitalizations due to coronavirus are increasing and, also, only in the region of the Americas recorded 40 percent of all deaths from this cause last week.

“Covid-19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we are on track for the second year of this pandemic to be much more deadly than the first. Saving lives and livelihoods with a combination of public health measures and vaccination, not one or the other, is the only way out of the pandemic, “emphasized the WHO Director-General.

That said, Tedros has welcomed the announcement of new agreements that involve technology transfer and technical knowledge sharing between international manufacturers to increase vaccine production.