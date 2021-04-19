The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the timing of taking the coronavirus pandemic under control, writes Interfax…

In his opinion, the situation with the spread of the infection will be taken under control in the coming months. “We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a few months, if we apply them consistently and in a balanced manner,” said the head of WHO.

At the same time, Gebreyesus noted that he was concerned about the “alarming rate” of the spread of coronavirus in the world, among the age group of people from 25 to 59 years old.

Earlier, Gebreyesus said that soon the population of the Earth will approach the peak of the spread of coronavirus in the entire pandemic. The WHO argues that cases of infection and death continue to grow, so soon it is worth waiting for maximum values.

An outbreak of pneumonia COVID-19 caused by a new type of virus was first recorded at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic. Chinese authorities and scientists have repeatedly questioned the version of the origin of the virus in Wuhan.