The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, insists on scoring a goal for a multimillion-dollar investment by Microsoft, despite the fact that the US company maintained numerous contacts with the central government. Ayuso has challenged this Thursday the leader of the socialist group, Juan Lobato, to show what La Moncloa did, during a parliamentary response: “What has the Government of Sánchez done so that Microsoft comes to the Community of Madrid to bring 13,200 jobs, Why is it false that you have done absolutely nothing?” said the president. “If companies come here, it is precisely to defend public-private collaboration, the work of businessmen, investors and digitization. I challenge you to publicly demonstrate what the Sánchez government, which is against the Community of Madrid, has done for Microsoft to come here”.

The clash with Lobato came after Lobato accused him of lying about Microsoft. Ayuso boasted about that investment, three data centers in the municipalities of San Sebastián de los Reyes, Algete and Meco, during a February trip to London where he met with Cindy Rose, the director of operations and vice president of global sales at Microsoft. Many media outlets attributed the investment to Ayuso’s management based on Community sources. The president was ambiguous in her statements to the media: “Today we know that Microsoft is going to make a large investment in Madrid,” she told them. The Community’s press release was somewhat clearer and its title did not insinuate that the Community was responsible for the arrival of funds: “Ayuso analyzes with Microsoft its next investments in the Community of Madrid and the collaboration for technological entrepreneurship”.

The truth was that Microsoft, which has been installed in Spain since 1988, had announced this investment in data centers in February 2020, as part of an agreement with Telefónica, a partner with which it had multiple previous alliances. A Microsoft spokesman in Spain, Carlos de la Rocha, responds in an email to this newspaper that before that announcement they had conversations with the Government of Spain, the Community of Madrid and the three municipalities involved. “These are private meetings and we have not shared their celebration or the content discussed,” says De la Rocha.

In any case, everything indicates that the central government was the most active administration. According to sources from La Moncloa, they have maintained fluid contact with the company since January 2019. The first knowledge they had that Microsoft intended to make this investment dates back to a meeting in davos between President Pedro Sánchez and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. According to these sources, Microsoft wanted to make sure that Spain was a safe place for investment in issues such as the availability of sustainable energy (since data centers consume a lot of electricity), the outsourcing of administration servers to the cloud or the construction of submarine cables linking Spain with the United States. They add that since then dozens of meetings have been held in which everyone from political officials to government technical personnel have participated. Spain has made commitments such as outsourcing servers, a policy that may encourage the private sector to follow suit.

Microsoft specified the place of investment, the three locations in Madrid, in May 2022 during a visit to Madrid by the president of the company, Brad Smith. He revealed the location during an informational breakfast hosted by the Association for the Advancement of Management. Just that same morning, Smith had met with four ministers: the Economy Minister, Nadia Calviño; that of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera; that of Industry, Reyes Maroto; and that of Defense, Margarita Robles. A month earlier, Sánchez had held a telematic meeting with Smith, Nadella and the president of Microsoft Spain, Alberto Granados. So much the Moncloa as Microsoft They published separate press releases about that meeting.

Pedro Sánchez, during a telematic meeting with Microsoft leaders, in April 2022. MONCLOA

Until the announcement of the locations, no meeting of representatives of the Community of Madrid with the company was made public. A spokeswoman for the Community Digitization Council has not responded if the Community of Madrid had made any management with Microsoft until then. The spokeswoman answers that the regional government has provided plots and unblocked bureaucratic obstacles. And she added that the company chose Madrid for structural advantages, such as the existing demand for data in Madrid, sustainable energy sources, security, digital talent, communications or Madrid’s way of life.

The spokesperson for Microsoft in Spain adds that the process of creating a region in the cloud is complex due to the resources that must be mobilized and the administrative procedures that must be complied with. “Since Microsoft made the decision to invest in Spain, we have held conversations with all the administrations involved, including the Government of Spain, the Community of Madrid and the municipalities where our data centers are located (Algete, Meco and San Sebastián de los Reyes)”, he said in his email. “Each of these administrations, based on their powers and scope of action, has provided maximum support and support to our project. We maintain regular contact with all of them, both to share the evolution of the project and to identify additional collaboration opportunities”.

The investment is part of a strong commitment by large US technology companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and Google to build data centers in Europe. Futuristic advances like augmented reality and self-driving cars are expected to make storage capacity in these hubs, also known as the cloud, much more necessary than for companies to keep their servers on-site. To avoid latency (network delay) data centers need to be located close to users.

Microsoft has more than 200 data centers around the worlddistributed by what is known as cloud regions (cloud regions), which are more than 60 around the globe. The three new data centers will constitute a region to which Microsoft has given the name of Spain. In Europe it has regions in Germany, France or Switzerland and has announced plans to open others in Italy and Greece. According to the technologicalthe investment will generate great benefits for the Madrid economy by favoring an ecosystem of companies whose activity revolves around these data centers: more than 5,300 million additional euros to the regional GDP between 2022 and 2025, and more than 13,200 new jobs in the region, including direct and indirect positions.

