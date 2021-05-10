Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Frenchman Pavitimbi Gomez, the Saudi striker for Al Hilal, has surpassed the 100-goal mark in the history of his participation with his team since his move in the summer of 2018. Frenchman Pavitimbi Gomez (35 years) entered the 100 club with Al-Hilal, which is the first centenary with the team and his third in his career, after scoring a double against Al-Shabab in the 26th round of the Saudi League, and he reached the goal of 101 with Blue and 315 in the seven clubs he played for . The French “Al-Assad” scored 100 goals, 68 goals in the League, 8 goals in the King’s Cup, 17 goals in the AFC Champions League, 5 goals in the Zayed Cup for Arab Champions Clubs and two goals in the Club World Cup. Gomez tops the historic scorer title for foreign players with Al Hilal, after he stripped Carlos Eduardo, who moved to Shabab Al-Ahly, who scored 81 goals with the team, followed by Brazilian Thiago Neves and scored 59 goals, and Gomez is expected to keep his number for many years. The French striker is the top scorer in the Saudi league with 20 goals, followed by Carlos Strandberg, the Abha player, with 16 goals, and Gomez became the first player in Al Hilal’s history to score at least 20 goals in 3 consecutive seasons in the Saudi League. Al-Hilal management has contracted with Mali Moussa Mariga, the Portuguese forward, to join the team, starting next season, to be a substitute for the historic scorer, who will leave at the end of his contract and have a number of offers in Turkish, French and American leagues. Gomez joined the ranks of Hilal in the summer of 2018 from Galatasaray, Turkey, and his contract expires next month, and he contributed to the team’s coronation of the 2019 AFC Champions League title, winning the best player and goal scorer awards by scoring 11 goals. Pavitimbi thanked his fellow players and said: “I cannot score 100 goals on my own … Thank you, but if we do not celebrate the league and are champions, this achievement will not mean anything, I want the title.” Hilal reached 51 points at the top of the Saudi Professional League table. While the youth remain in second place with 48 points.