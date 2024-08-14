Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian in Nord Stream bombing case

The German Attorney General’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian on suspicion of blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in 2022. According to a joint investigation by German publications Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung and ARD, three Ukrainian citizens working as diving instructors were involved in the terrorist attack on Nord Stream.

The German Prosecutor General’s Office declined to comment on the suspects, citing the fact that the agency “does not comment on media reports and does not comment on arrest warrants.”

What is known about the suspects?

According to German media, the Ukrainian, whose arrest warrant was issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office, name is Vladimir Ts. One of the other two suspects is believed to be a woman.

All three Ukrainian citizens, according to media reports, are diving instructors and could have planted explosive devices on pipelines, which is why they are suspected of “unconstitutional sabotage.” German publications are confident that the divers had the skills to dive to a depth of 80 meters.

Photo: The Swedish Coast Guard / XinHua / Globallookpress.com

There is currently no evidence that the suspected divers have any military or civilian ties in Ukraine, although the Ukrainians were said to be patriotic and “determined to serve their country in some way.”

Journalists from the publications conducting the investigation managed to get through to Vladimir Ts. He was surprised by the accusations and began to deny his involvement in blowing up the gas pipelines, and then hung up.

What prevents the suspect from being detained?

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Ukrainian in whose name the arrest warrant was issued was located in Poland, but its current location is unknown.

A European arrest warrant for the Ukrainian was reportedly issued in June, but Poland has taken no action to apprehend the alleged perpetrator. Berlin has therefore suspected Warsaw of deliberately refusing to participate in the investigation.

Photo: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Polish prosecutors in conversation with the agency Reuters confirmed receipt of the warrant and explained its inaction by the fact that Germany had not entered the suspect’s name into the wanted persons database. The prosecutor’s office added that Vladimir Ts. had managed to escape to Ukraine.

The free crossing of the Polish-Ukrainian border by the above-mentioned person was possible because the German authorities (…) did not include him in the database of wanted persons, which meant that the Polish border service knew nothing and had no grounds for detaining Vladimir Ts. Anna AdamiakSpokesperson for the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland

In whose interests could the criminals have acted?

On July 7, the German publication Welt am Sonntag reported that the detonation of Nord Stream was planned in 2014, before Crimea was annexed by Russia. At the same time, the publication doubted the validity of the version about the involvement of a “Ukrainian group” in the explosions on the gas pipelines, despite the open discontent with this project in Kyiv.

Russia, in turn, believes that the United States is involved in the destruction of Nord Stream. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in December 2023. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was involved in the destruction of the gas pipelines. She linked this to the fact that Sweden stopped its investigation into the circumstances of the explosions. Zakharova accused Washington and Stockholm of conspiring to conceal the truth about the sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. In February, Denmark also stopped its investigation.