They think they succeeded. That they have cleared up one of the greatest mysteries of the Second World War: who betrayed Anne Frank?

But they are not euphoric, the researchers of the international ‘cold case team’ that worked on the case for six years. They would have liked the traitor to be ‘a bastard’, ‘someone who had been executed years ago’, says ‘head of investigation’ Pieter van Twisk (59). But “very likely” it was the Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh, whose youngest daughter was the age of Anne Frank. He is said to have betrayed the people in hiding in the Secret Annex to save himself and his family.

In recent decades, many theories have been thrown into the world about the betrayal of Anne Frank and the other seven people in hiding in the world-famous Secret Annex. The number of suspects is now in the tens. But never before has such a thorough investigation been carried out. The idea came from filmmaker Thijs Bayens, a friend of Pieter van Twisk, philosopher and former editor-in-chief of the website Planet.nl.

They thought: we will approach it like a contemporary police investigation, ie using modern techniques. To this end they, among other things, imposed a pensioner special agent of the FBI, Vince Pankoke, who in the past worked on cases against the Colombian drug mafia. They formed a team of about thirty researchers, mainly historians and criminologists, who also consulted many outside experts, including a behavioral scientist, a criminal investigation psychologist and a handwriting expert. The research was funded with crowdfunding and contributions from the City of Amsterdam, private investors and publishers.

The research resulted in a book, Anne Frank’s Betrayal, which is published in 23 countries. In it, Canadian author Rosemary Sullivan describes the researchers’ base of operations in Amsterdam-North. On the wall: maps, photos of the people in hiding and their helpers, newspaper clippings, and a large aerial photo of the surroundings of the Secret Annex that the British Air Force made on 3 August 1944, barely twelve hours before the raid.

Photo Vince Pankoke Detail of the ‘wall of shame’. a ‘v-woman’ was an informant of the Germans. The wall of shame. Under the photo of Ans van Dijk it says ‘executed’

When they announced their plan in 2017, an international media storm followed. Anne Frank is bigger than the Netherlands. Surprise will now be one of the reactions. Because civil-law notary Arnold van den Bergh has until now received little attention in the countless publications about the Secret Annex.

Yet Arnold van den Bergh was not just anyone. He was a founding member of the Jewish Council, the body used by the German occupiers to organize the deportation of Jews. He attended the weekly meetings of the Emigration Department, which compiled lists of Jews to be deported.

Knowledge, motive, opportunity

By the spring of 2019, the cold case team had reduced the thirty scenarios it had started with to twelve. The researchers looked for evidence that someone had the knowledge to betray the people in hiding, a motive to do so, and also the opportunity. Advanced software was used, among other things, to easily search documents and data files. A software company made a map of the neighborhood on which information was visualized. When that map was projected on a large screen, it became clear that the Secret Annex was surrounded by colored dots: blue for NSB members, red for collaborators and yellow for informants from the Sicherheitsdienst.

One by one, suspects dropped out, until finally four more leads were left. Three of these were probably not, according to the researchers, for various reasons: lack of knowledge, motive and opportunity to commit the betrayal, or something was wrong in the timeline. For example, the researchers followed the trail of Ans van Dijk, whom journalist Sytze van der Zee pointed to in his 2010 book Outlaw. The Jewish Van Dijk was a so-called ‘V-woman’, an informant of the Germans. She was active in the area surrounding the Secret Annex. Van Dijk eventually dropped out because she moved to Zeist at the end of July 1944, well before the betrayal, to infiltrate a large resistance network. The researchers’ huge database revealed that she was particularly active there during the month of August.

Anne Frank

Photo Anne Frank House Otto Frank

Photo Anne Frank House Margot Frank

Photo Anne Frank House Edith Frank

Photo Anne Frank House The Frank family

Photos Anne Frank House

Anonymous note

Crucial to the investigation was an anonymous note that Otto Frank received shortly after the liberation. Frank told about it to the state detective Arend van Helden, who investigated the case of the Secret Annex in 1963-64. The note stated: ‘Your hiding place in Amsterdam was at the time reported to the Jüdische Auswanderung in Amsterdam, Euterpestraat, by A. van den Bergh, who at the time lived near the Vondelpark, O. Nassaulaan. At the JA there was a whole list of addresses he passed on.”

The story of that note is not entirely new. David Barnouw and Gerrold van der Stroom mentioned it briefly in their book in 2003 Who betrayed Anne Frank? What is new is that the researchers of the cold case team found a copy of that note after they tracked down the son of detective Van Helden. He still had some files from his father. Forensics revealed that a copy of the original had been typed on Otto Frank’s typewriter.

If Otto Frank knew who had betrayed his family, why didn’t he put more effort into it?

An anonymous accusation is of course not proof. But the researchers took it seriously: the note was sent before the Secret Annex became famous, so maybe it was just right. Did Arnold van den Bergh have the knowledge to betray the people in hiding in the Secret Annex? It is possible, Pieter van Twisk spoke to a witness who stated that the Jewish Council had lists of addresses of people in hiding. Sytze van der Zee already wrote about another member of the Jewish Council who had addresses and gave them to the Germans: Rudolf Pollak.

A motive was obvious. It is certain that Van den Bergh desperately tried to get his family to safety. First, as a member of the Jewish Council, he ensured that he sperre received. This exempted him from transport – as long as the Germans thought it desirable. More spectacular was that he also managed to remove the ‘J’ for Jewish from his identity card, because he would only have one Jewish ancestor. But a fellow civil-law notary who was angry with him objected – with success.

The Jewish Council in 1942. Arnold van den Bergh is fifth from the left (seated row). Photo Image Bank WW2/NIOD/Joh. The hare

Did Van den Bergh then decide to act in desperation? Investigators believe he had the opportunity. Van den Bergh had good contacts with prominent Germans. That’s how he was close with Alois Miedl, a German art dealer and, like him, a lover of ancient painting. In 1940 Miedl bought the famous painting collection of Jacques Goudstikker together with Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring. Van den Bergh was the notary for that deal and received part of the proceeds.

Completely off the radar

The researchers also tracked down a granddaughter of Van den Bergh. She couldn’t tell where her grandfather was the last year of the war. He completely disappeared from the radar. But he survived the war, as did his family. He died of throat cancer in 1950.

Pieter van Twisk admits: the evidence would probably not be sufficient for a judge. But of all the theories about the Secret Annex’s betrayal, this one is the best researched and most likely, he thinks. Investigators are convinced Otto Frank knew who the traitor was. Just like Miep Gies, one of the helpers of the people in hiding with whom he was very close. Gies said during a lecture in the US (accidentally?) that the perpetrator was no longer alive in 1960.

But if Otto Frank knew who had betrayed his family, why didn’t he put more effort into it? Van Twisk thinks Frank did not want to burden the notary’s children. Frank told his cousin Buddy Elias that that’s why he didn’t want the culprit to be prosecuted.

And remember, says Van Twisk: “Frank was very preoccupied with the anti-Semitism that resurfaced after the war. He was probably afraid that this would be used to say: look, those Jews did it all themselves.”

Is it morally right to come out with this story now? The researchers had their doubts about this, says Van Twisk. They also consulted a rabbi. “He said: the truth is the highest good.”

Other suspects

The informant, the sister and the greengrocer

In addition to that of Arnold van den Bergh the researchers of the cold case team eventually held three leads about. Ans van Dijk. Informant of the Germans. As a Jewish woman she managed to gain the trust of other Jews. After the war, she was convicted of treason against 68 people. She is said to have been spotted in an office of the Wehrmacht, which adjoined the same garden as the Secret Annex. Nelly Voskuijl. Sister of Bep (one of the helpers of the people in hiding) who sympathized with the Nazis. During a family quarrel she is said to have shouted: “Go to you Jews!” Hendrik van Hoeve. Greengrocer who knew about the Secret Annex because he delivered groceries there. Van Hoeve also had people in hiding. He himself was arrested on 25 May 1944. During the raid, the people in hiding were also Richard and Ruth Weisz arrested. It is conceivable that they also knew about the Secret Annex. Other suspects have also been mentioned in previous publications. Tonny Ahlers. Informant of the Germans. In 1941 he gave a letter to Otto Frank in which he was accused of making anti-German statements. Ahlers allegedly blackmailed Frank. Lena Hartog. Wife of Lammert Hartog. Both worked for Frank’s company. William of Maaren. Warehouse manager of the company. There are indications that he suspected that there were people in hiding in the Secret Annex. In 1948 he was the subject of a police investigation. And there are also other theories around the Secret Annex. One is that the betrayal was committed by someone in the neighborhood, who had seen suspicious activity. Another argues that the Germans may not have known about people in hiding at all, but that they happened upon them while searching for clandestine food stamps and forged documents.

Agent who led the raid.

Photo Heritage Images/Top Photo Ans van Dijk.

Photo AFH/ IISH, Amsterdam Other suspects: Agent who led the raid and Ans van Dijk.

Frank family

In vain attempts to emigrate Otto Frank, born in Frankfurt, had two daughters with his wife Edith: Anne and Margot. After Hitler came to power in Germany in 1933, the family decided to flee to the Netherlands. In Amsterdam Frank set up a trade in pectin (a gelling agent for jam) and spices. In the early years of the war, he made unsuccessful attempts to emigrate to America with his family. In the summer of 1942, when the situation for Jews became increasingly difficult, he decided to go into hiding in the secret annex of the building on Prinsengracht, where his company was located. The Van Pels family (a couple with son) and the dentist Fritz Pfeffer joined the Franks. On August 4, 1944, a raid took place. The people in hiding were discovered and deported. Otto Frank ended up in Auschwitz and was the only one to survive the camps. After the war, he was given the diaries that his daughter Anne had kept while in hiding. appeared in 1947 The Secret Annex in a small edition in Dutch. It became a worldwide success, especially in America, and has been translated into more than seventy languages.