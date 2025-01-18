Carlos Ocaña Orbis

Deputy to the general director of Real Madrid CF and member of several academic and sports institutions, such as the Real Madrid University School, he is an economist close to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, whom he helped in the preparation of his doctoral thesis. Likewise, he is a member of the Digital Transformation Committee of the PRISA Group, Secretary of the World Football Club Association, member of the Advisory Council of the ADEI Observatory (Google) and member of the Surveillance Committee of the Forum of Forums Foundation. Likewise, he is a professor of Strategy and Business Model in the MBA at the European University.