The Ministry of Internal Affairs has released a video of the arrest of those who attacked boxing champion Dvali

In Crimea, suspects in the beating of boxer Dmitry Dvali were detained with the help of the OMON and the FSB. The operation was captured on video published by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

The footage shows several people detained and lying on the ground. The video also shows episodes of security forces entering an apartment and a private house and detaining other people allegedly involved in the beating.

How notes Volk, the operation involved operatives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Crimea, employees of the UFSB and the regional department of the Investigative Committee. All of the detainees are residents of Crimea aged 21 to 31.

Frame: Telegram channel Irina Volk

Dvali was returning from a jog and stood up for a teenager who was being beaten

Early in the morning of July 28, in Feodosia, Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali lost an eye while defending a teenager. The 24-year-old boxer, his brother, and assistant cutman were returning from a morning jog along the embankment when they saw a crowd of men beating up the teenager. The athletes tried to stand up for the minor, joined the fight, and then the men’s aggression turned on them. About 15 people attacked the boxer and his companions.

As a result, Dvali’s orbital bone was broken and his eye was knocked out, he will no longer be able to see with it. The boxer reported that his sports career was over due to the injury. After providing first aid, doctors began organizing an emergency transfer to Moscow for the victim.

Dmitry Dvali Photo: Alexey Filippov / RIA Novosti

The head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov and the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev said they would help Dvali. They promised to help him with treatment and employment after he completed his recovery. The former absolute world boxing champion Kostya Tszyu also supported the beaten man. “It is clear that the guilty parties need to be punished. But this will not make things any easier for the boy. The fact that he lost an eye is the end of his career. This is the fear,” Tszyu said. He also expressed a desire to meet Dvali in person.

The athlete stated that the attackers were initially released and they wanted to soften the article

The victim himself stated that the police released his offenders after questioning them and wanted to reclassify the case — “to make the article more lenient.” “As far as I know, these guys were caught and then released on bail. And no one is in jail. They kind of want to reclassify the case, I heard. In general, this is some kind of hooliganism,” Dvali noted.

However, soon two suspects were detained, and later it became known that nine people had been detained. In addition, the criminal case initially opened under the article on hooliganism was reclassified as a more serious offense on the instructions of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

Investigators will seek to remand the detainees. All of the accused are Russian citizens, three of whom worked as security guards at a local club, while the rest were laborers.