The World Health Organization (WHO) has authorized the inclusion of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm in its list of emergency treatments, thus becoming the sixth to receive this validation. This was announced this Friday by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference, where he assured that this vaccine is “safe and effective” and that, therefore, the agency has included it in that registry.

This list is used to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines against covid-19 and, in turn, allows countries to accelerate their own regulatory approval to import and administer the vaccines, which have to be included in it to be able to be distributed through the Covax mechanism, the global initiative whose objective is to facilitate equitable access to vaccination, reports EP. The WHO list is an especially useful tool for developing countries that do not have regulatory agencies and that often rely on WHO endorsement to use drugs.

In video, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announces the approval of the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine.(PHOTO: REUTERS | VIDEO: EP)

“Including this vaccine has the potential to rapidly accelerate access to the covid-19 vaccine for countries seeking to protect healthcare workers and populations at risk. We urge the manufacturer to collaborate with Covax and contribute to the goal of a more equitable distribution of vaccines ”, said the deputy director general of Access to Health Products of the WHO, Mariângela Simão.

In the case of the Sinopharm vaccine, the WHO evaluation has included inspections in situ of the production facilities. It is an inactivated vaccine and its “easy storage requirements” make it “very suitable” for low-resource settings. It is also the first vaccine to carry a vaccine vial monitor, a small sticker on the vials that changes color as the vaccine is exposed to heat, allowing healthcare workers to know if the vaccine can be used safely. safe way.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has also completed its review of the vaccine. Based on all available data, this agency recommends the vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older, in a two-dose schedule with an interval of three to four weeks. The efficacy of the vaccine for cases of disease that can cause symptoms and require hospitalization was estimated at 79% considering all age groups.

The WHO advises against setting an upper age limit for the vaccine because preliminary data suggest that it is likely to have a protective effect in older people. “There is no theoretical reason to believe that the vaccine has a different safety profile in older or younger populations. Therefore, we recommend that countries that use the vaccine in older age groups monitor its safety and efficacy so that the recommendation is more robust, ”the agency has settled.