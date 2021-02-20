Ebola is unlikely to lead to new mutations in the coronavirus. This statement was made on February 20 by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Guinea, George Ki-Zerbo.

“In terms of mutation, there is no link between the Ebola virus and the virus. Therefore, I do not think that this will affect the mutation (COVID-19 – Ed.). The South African variant has not yet been found in Guinea. Not yet ”, – quoted by Ki-Zerbo “RIA News”…

The head of the WHO office in Guinea noted that Ebola and COVID-19 are two different viruses that are not at all close to each other. However, Ki-Zerbo emphasized that the same mechanisms that are already being used in the case of the coronavirus can be used to combat the fever.

On February 18, WHO warned of the extreme high risk of Ebola spreading in Guinea. At the same time, it is noted that there is no exact data on the number of cases, the duration of the outbreak of fever and the potential for the spread of the disease to neighboring countries.

The WHO said the situation is compounded by the burden on health care amid the coronavirus pandemic, yellow fever epidemic and measles cases.

On February 16, it became known that seven new cases of Ebola infection with three deaths were confirmed in Guinea.