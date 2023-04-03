podcast the case xWhen one day a pregnant woman walks into the police station, it is clear that she has been badly mistreated. She has been beaten black and blue and so she reports. But who is the culprit? The police and the Public Prosecution Service are puzzled.

After investigation, it becomes partly clear what happened. The woman has been married for several months, but her partner does not trust it completely. That feeling turns out to be correct, because one evening the pregnant woman goes to the cinema with her lover. When that lover brings her back to her car, a nasty surprise awaits: her sisters-in-law are waiting for her.

The sisters-in-law call their brother, who gets into his car and heads that way. But first he calls his father-in-law to explain what he thinks the pregnant woman has done. And then it gets puzzling. Because who beat the woman up in the dark parking lot in Rotterdam?

Court reporter Niels Dekker follows the case on behalf of AD Rotterdams Dagblad and finds it a very remarkable case: ,,It’s like Cluedo, with the deceived man, the pregnant woman, the lover, the sisters, the brother-in-law or the father-in-law: who was it? ”

