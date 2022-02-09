The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked rich countries to contribute the 16 billion dollars needed to put into practice the organization’s plan to defeat Covid-19 in the world this year.

According to the WHO, a quick injection of money into its Accelerator for Access to Tools against Covid (ACT-A) plan could end this year with the disease as a global health emergency.

ACT-A aims to develop, produce and distribute tools against the pandemic, including vaccines, tests, treatments and protective equipment. This plan gave rise to the Covax mechanism, created to guarantee access to vaccines for poor nations, predicting that rich countries would accumulate them.

ACT-A needed $23.4 billion for its operation from October 2021 to September 2022, but only $800 million was raised. Through this mechanism, the WHO seeks 16 billion dollars contributed by rich countries to “close the immediate financial gap” necessary for the health objective. The rest will be self-financed by middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant has made it more urgent to ensure that tests, treatments and vaccines are distributed equitably. “If high-income countries pay their share of the costs of ACT-A, the mechanism could help low- and middle-income countries overcome their low level of vaccination, lack of testing and shortage of medicines,” he noted.

“Science has given us the tools to fight Covid-19. If shared in a solidary way, we can end the disease as a global health emergency in 2022”, indicated the WHO chief.

