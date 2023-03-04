Tedros Adhanom asked that information about how the covid-19 pandemic began be sent to the organization

The director general of WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday (3.Mar.2023) that the group “There has been renewed attention on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic”. He he requested countries that have information about the origins of the pandemic to share the data with the organization.

“WHO continues to call for transparency in sharing data, conducting the necessary investigations and sharing the results”he stated.

“I would like to make it very clear that WHO’s work to identify the origins of the pandemic is continuing, contrary to recent media reports and comments by politicians”said Ghebreyesus.

The leader of the organization said that the politicization of research into the origins of the pandemic has transformed the scientific process into a “geopolitical football”.

He also said that understanding the origins of the pandemic “remains a scientific imperative, to inform measures to prevent future epidemics and pandemics”.

Also on Friday (March 3), the organization announced that the member countries had begun negotiations for a global agreement on prevention, preparation and response to pandemics. The aim is to protect nations and communities from future pandemic emergencies. Here’s the full of the announcement (111 KB, in English).

Negotiations on the draft pandemic agreement will aim to produce a final version to be considered by the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024.