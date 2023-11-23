The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially requested detailed information from China on the increase in respiratory diseases and cases of pneumonia in children. Specifically, the international organization has requested, through the mechanism known as the International Health Regulations, “additional epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory results” on several “outbreaks of pneumonia without a diagnosed cause in children in northern China,” according to a statement published on the entity’s social networks.

The first alarm signals arose on November 13, when the National Health Commission of the Asian country reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases that it attributed to several factors: the lifting of restrictions against covid-19, the circulation of pathogens linked to flu, Mycoplasma pneumoniae (a common bacterial infection that usually affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid).

Eight days later, according to the WHO, the ProMED infectious disease detection system and Chinese media began reporting on outbreaks of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in the north of the country, although they did not clarify whether these cases were associated with the general increase. of respiratory infections or were they different events.

The WHO also requested more information “on recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and Mycoplasma pneumoniae” and on “the current burden on healthcare systems,” Since in recent days, Chinese hospitals in the north of the country have been overwhelmed by the admission of patients affected with respiratory diseases, mainly minors.

Since mid-October, “northern China has reported an increase in influenza-like illnesses compared to the same period in the previous three years,” notes the WHO, which recommends the country’s citizens try to “reduce the risk of respiratory diseases. These measures are similar to those established against covid: “Vaccination, keep your distance from the sick, stay home if you have symptoms, get tested, receive medical attention, use of masks, good ventilation and hand washing.”

Among scientists, caution prevails in the face of this rebound in infectious diseases in China, which could be due to an increase in flu or covid-19 cases in the first autumn-winter campaign after the lifting of the latest restrictions against covid in the country. «We have to be cautious. We need more information, especially diagnostic information,” Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, who advised the WHO during the Covid-19 pandemic, told Reuters. “I’m not going to press the pandemic panic button based on what we know so far, but I will be very attentive to China’s response to the WHO and the WHO’s evaluation of it,” says Brian McCloskey, an expert in the same agency. public health that also collaborated with the international organization on the pandemic.