China has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to test the likelihood of a coronavirus leak from laboratories in other countries, including the United States. This statement was made by the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, reports TASS…

The department said that WHO experts expressed their readiness, if necessary, to study the possibility of a virus leak from other laboratories in the world. According to Chunying, such an investigation has already been carried out in Wuhan, but international experts did not visit the American military laboratory Fort Detrick, with which the Chinese authorities associate the outbreak of the coronavirus. “I would like to ask you why the foreign media does not report on the Fort Detrick laboratory. There were news about her in June 2019, but then they were gone … Why are you keeping silence? ” – she exclaimed.

Earlier, WHO released a report on the results of a trip to Wuhan, China, in order to find out the origin of the coronavirus. As previously reported, the report says the pandemic is most likely not the result of a laboratory leak. Experts concluded that the virus probably got to humans from bats through other animals.

The United States and 13 other countries expressed concern about the publication of the report, noting that the investigation was carried out with a significant delay, and WHO experts did not have access to full information related to the outbreak of the virus in China. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki urged the organization to stage a second phase of the study, allowing international and independent experts to enter. She also expressed concern about the content of the report: according to her, it did not bring the world community closer to understanding how exactly the pandemic began in Wuhan, China, which means that it will not help prevent a similar situation in the future.