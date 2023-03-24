Purge, internal war and fall of the oil czar after the “disappearance” of 3,000 million dollars from the national coffers. The Bolivarian revolution is experiencing one of its most stormy moments when Nicolás Maduro is about to celebrate ten years at the helm of the oil country.

And they are precisely the black gold and the struggle for power the fundamental factors of a police operation with unprecedented results in the fourth most corrupt country on the planet.

Due to the investigations that have been initiated on serious acts of corruption in Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), I have made the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Oil, with the purpose of fully supporting, accompanying and backing this process,” Tareck El Aissami, Economic Vice President and Minister of Oil, declared through his social networks.

There are 19 detainees so far and I’m sure more are coming.

An exceptional announcement, not only for what it means fall of the powerful political leader of one of the factions of chavismoalso because of the form: in revolutions, whether Venezuelan or Cuban, it is not the resigners who announce it, but the big bosses.

“In the same way, in my capacity as a revolutionary militant, I place myself at the disposal of the PSUV leadership to support this crusade that President Nicolás Maduro has undertaken against the anti-values ​​that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives,” added the person who was once considered an oil czarafter inheriting from military hands the transcendental industry for the country.



Oil fleet of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA)

some have resigned after being involved in crimes as serious as drug trafficking

This multi-billion dollar oil company has been the target of investigations of multiple corruption cases.

Since 2017, 27 investigations have been carried out and dozens of people have been captured, including two oil ministers. The company has become a cesspool of corruption and a bureaucratic stronghold.

Among those who preceded him is Rafael Ramírez, another of the great revolutionary leaders today in exile in Italy and with an arrest warrant. Nelson Martínez died in jail and Eulogio del Pino is still there.

The military inherited Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in its day one of the largest multinationals in the region. And they ended up destroying it, in a final mixture of bad administration and excessive corruption.

Since 2017, 27 investigations have been carried out and dozens of people have been captured as a result of the process that is still ongoing. Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero

Just like Tareck, at least 19 officials and their “front men” have been arrested in Venezuela in a “crusade” against mafias within the Venezuelan state oil company.

“There are 19 detainees so far and I’m sure more are coming,” Rodríguez said during a session in which an agreement was approved to support the actions announced on Friday by the National Police against Corruption (PNCC).

The body, which acts under confidentiality, asked the Public Ministry for the “judicial prosecution” of officials who “They could be involved in serious acts of corruption and embezzlement”.

Among the detainees is the deputy Hugbel Roa, who was stripped this Tuesday of his parliamentary immunity by “unanimity”, a procedure that occurred after being arrested accused of acts of corruption in PDVSA.

“The request is that the immunity be cleared so that the prosecution can proceed,” said the parliamentarian and powerful Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello when presenting the arguments to request the measure against Roa, close to El Aissami, who resigned on Monday in the middle of the raid anti-corruption.

“Here we have abolished the parliamentary immunity of some deputies, some have resigned for being involved in crimes as serious as drug trafficking,” said Cabello, considered the number two of Chavismo.

Like Tareck, at least 19 officials and their “front men” have been arrested in Venezuela in a “crusade” against mafias within the Venezuelan state oil company. See also Kings League: this is Sergio 'Kun' Agüero's squad

Arrested on Sunday, Roa, who also served as minister of University Education, Science and Technology, He was one of the creators of the Venezuelan cryptocurrency Petro backed by the country’s large crude oil reserves.

Among his “front men” was businessman Alejandro Arroyo, “owner of a mansion in the Country Club (an exclusive urbanization in Caracas), a huge fleet of trucks and soccer teams,” a source linked to the investigations told AFP.

(We recommend: Beatriz vs. El Salvador: ‘Banning abortion makes women vulnerable’)

“And the serious thing is that ran a prostitution ring at the service of this group where they recruited young women to serve as ladies-in-waiting,” added the source.

President Nicolás Maduro, who has previously announced crusades against corruption, questioned on Monday that several of his former collaborators, now detained, led a life of “nouveau riche” full of “extravagances.”

Prosecutor Tarek William Saab pointed out, for his part, that since 2017 the Public Ministry has investigated 27 “corruption schemes” in PDVSA with a balance of more than 200 detainees, among these senior industry managers.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from Daniel Lozano / LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA and AFP

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.