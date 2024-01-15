Real Madrid is one of the greatest clubs in the history of this sport, proof of this is the large number of excellent forwards it has had during the last 50 years. Some like Cristiano Ronaldo or Bale arrived in a period of football maturity that allowed them to perform at their highest level, but many others arrived younger and that did not stop them from showing off in front of goal.
Here is a list of the players who reached the 50 youngest goals in recent decades:
One of the biggest stars of the white team, “He who never does anything”, Raúl González Blanco is the youngest player in the last 50 years to reach this scoring figure. With an unprecedented difference compared to the second in age and in games that took him with all the others, the Spanish forward marked them at only 19 years old.
The Argentine striker is one of the most underrated in recent times at Real Madrid. It is true that competing against Benzema or Cristiano, who have won Ballon d'Or awards, is very complicated, but it took the forward less than 140 games to complete that feat.
The young Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior is the first on this list who is not a center forward, but even so in recent seasons he has been standing out as a great scorer. Criticized for how he shot or all the mistakes he had, based on training he has managed to have figures on par with the best in the world.
And as the latest addition to this list of precocious players, winger Rodrygo Goes reached the figure of 50 the other day against FC Barcelona before reaching 200 games for the white team on the pitch. At his early 23 years and with more than important goals in European competitions, many more goals are expected with that shirt.
|
Name
|
Age at which he arrived
|
Games that took
|
Raul Gonzalez
|
19 years and 249 days
|
103 matches
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
22 years and 73 days
|
130 matches
|
Vinícius Junior
|
22 years and 211 days
|
193 matches
|
Rodrygo Goes
|
23 years and 5 days
|
196 matches
