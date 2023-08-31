Who are the five workers overwhelmed by the train in the Turin area

Kevin Laganà, 22 years old, from Vercelli, Michael Zanera, 34 years old, from Vercelli, Giuseppe Sorvillo, 43 years old, born in Capua and living in Brandizzo, Giuseppe Saverio Lombardo, 52 years old, born in Marsala and living in Vercelli and Giuseppe Aversa, 49 years old, from Chivasso: these are the names of the five workers hit by a train traveling at 160 kilometers per hour.

The dramatic accident took place shortly after midnight on Thursday 31 August on the Turin-Milan line, between Chivasso and Brandizzo. The workers, employed by a contractor company, were busy replacing about ten meters of track when they were run over by an empty passenger train traveling in the direction of Turin.

The impact left no way out for the victims with the convoy stopping one kilometer from the impact. The workers, all from Piedmont, worked for an external company, Sigifer of Borgo Vercelli. Two other workers, who were not injured, were taken to hospital in shock.

“A colleague from 118 told me he saw a creepy scene, with human fragments within 300 meters. It is a huge tragedy,” said the mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni.

Traffic is still suspended while many trains have been cancelled. An investigation has been opened which will have to shed light on the matter.