The Mexican peso continues unstoppable. The national currency has been boosted this week by the drop in inflation in the US and the subsequent decision of the Federal Reserve to maintain its interest rate in a range of 5% to 5.25%. Thus, during operations on Wednesday, the peso reached a minimum of 17.07 and a maximum of 17.24 pesos per dollar, a level not seen since 2015. Although the decision made by the Federal Reserve cut an upward cycle of 10 months, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, does not rule out a rise in interest rates before the end of this year, a warning that was also reflected in the momentary volatility in the exchange rate after the announcement, to later return to strength levels. At the end of the day on Thursday, the Mexican peso closed at 17.12 units per dollar and analysts do not rule out an exchange rate below 17 pesos.

