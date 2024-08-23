Claudio Di Giacomo58 years old, and Maximum Sciannimanico63, united by their passion for flying, lost their lives yesterday, August 22, at 1:25 p.m., when their plane crashed in Terni. Their friendship, born thanks to this shared passion, had led them to obtain their pilot’s license together a couple of years ago.

Since then, they had often flown together. The last flight, a tourist tour between Pescara and Umbria, was tragically interrupted in the skies of Terni. Claudio and Massimo were friends in the sky, but their lives on the ground were very different. Massimo, a veterinarian, had founded the’24 Hour Veterinary Hospital Abruzzo in Pescara, leading it with dedication until his recent retirement. Claudio, an entrepreneur in the waste sector in Città Sant’Angelo, also managed the Fattoria Gaglierano, where he produced excellent wine.

Di Giacomo had built an extended family with Simona the Watchmanwith four children aged between 14 and 33, and had been vice president of the Pescara Football in 2007. News of the crash reached the family shortly after 1:00 p.m., with one of the sons saying he knew right away that something bad had happened. Claudio was expected in Pescara around 1:30 p.m., and his wife had asked him to inform her as soon as they landed.

“When I saw Mom burst into tears on the phone I knew something bad had happened. We knew Dad was flying and that he was going to Terni.”

For Massimo, the pilot’s license was the culmination of a dream he had cultivated for years. Valentina Colaberardinowho worked with him, recalled his enthusiasm for flying and his desire to share it. Reserved and generous, Massimo had a special bond with his sister Simonawith whom he spent a lot of time. Pescara Calcio expressed its condolences with a note dedicated to Claudio and the families of the victims, remembering the former vice president. Massimo’s colleagues, shocked by the news, also remembered him with moving words.

The two friends leave an unfillable void in their families but, perhaps, the thought that their end came while they were doing what they loved will make the pain more bearable.

