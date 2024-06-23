Accident in Palermo at dawn, who are the victims and the new discoveries of the police who are investigating the case

At this time all investigations by the police regarding the serious matter are underway accident road accident occurred at dawn in the province of Palermo. Unfortunately, a 16-month-old boy and a 20-year-old girl did not make it and died instantly.

The officers who intervened on site, with the aid even the Fire Brigade, after having taken all the necessary findings, are currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamics. For now, however, they do not appear to be there other vehicles involved.

The 20 year old girl was called Selma El Mouakitwhile the little one who was only 16 months old was called Abd Rahim Gharsallah. From what transpired everyone was on board one Fiat Punto and after spending the evening in the city of Palermo they were returning home, to the small town of Partinico. The two victims would appear to have both been sitting on the front seat.

But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened. From an initial reconstruction, the woman who was driving the vehicle would have lost control and after going off the road, they finished the race against the guard rail. In the collision the girl and the child were practically thrown out of the vehicle and unfortunately they are deceased on the spot.

Accident in Palermo, what emerged from the investigations of the case

There were also aboard that same vehicle Miriam Janale 23 years old and Chiara Irmana of 21. Both of them should be hospitalized at the moment and one of them is actually in reserved prognosisdue to the serious traumas reported.

From what the newspaper writes The messengerthe little one was not the son of the girl who died with him, but of one of the other two girls.

The officers are currently listening to the relatives and also friends of these women, to understand what happened. The investigators’ hypothesis is that the young motorist would have lost control of her car, since she was driving with a much higher blood alcohol level to the limit set by the highway code.