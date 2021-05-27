The Kirchner family real estate agency, its hotels and the condominium that includes 26 properties as a result of the succession of the former President, have new managers. It will no longer be a judicial controller who handles everything, but a group of people designated by Cristina, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner.

Future administrators have a particularity. They hold positions in the state and in key areas such as YPF and Aerolineas Argentinas., the company that at the time was denounced for renting hotel rooms in Alto Calafate for the crew to sleep.

At Hotesur SA, owner of the Alto Calafate hotel, in an ordinary meeting, a Sebastian Jose Sanchez, who from 2005 to 2011 served in the General Secretariat of the Presidency directed by Oscar Parrilli. According to official records in May of that year he left office, but now he appears as designated in Aerolineas Argentinas since April and to date inclusive.

“A general power of administration was conferred by the Condominium Máximo Carlos Kirchner and Florencia Kirchner in favor of Mr. Sebastián José Sánchez,” the vice president’s lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, informed the Justice. In addition, he recorded that he was appointed as president and principal director of Hotesur that manages Alto Calafate.

The Alto Calafate Hotel, which will be managed by José Sánchez, an employee of Aerolineas Argentinas. Photo Francisco Muñoz.

The hotel firm, according to the indictment, was used to launder 80 million pesos. The last report of the judicial intervention maintained that commercial activity is scarce and not very profitable. “For this reason, in 2018, the auditor suggested dissolving the company and liquidating it.

One of the investigations linked to Hotesur investigated the contracts of Aerolineas Argentinas with the Kirchner family hotel. They found that during Mariano Recalde’s administration, the company paid the Kirchner family 16 million pesos for renting rooms for the crew.

Justice spoke of a “Criminal operation” and he argued that this contract had a “total detachment from the rules of transparency with which public assets must be managed.” This is how they described it: “A contract for thousands of rooms in the Alto Calafate Hotel belonging to the former presidential family and which was administered by the friends and associates of the former presidents, Lázaro Báez and Osvaldo Sanfelice.”

In the case of Los Sauces SA, the real estate company with which they were laundered -the prosecutors indicated-, some 30 million pesos were designated for their administration, to José Matías Bezi, YPF’s South Regional External Affairs Manager, a local reference in La Cámpora and a man with the political heart of Máximo. The oil company is chaired today by Pablo González, former deputy governor of Santa Cruz and extremely trusted K.

Bezi, a man close to Máximo Kirchner, already knew the honeys of the State. He was an employee of the AFIP and worked at the Banco de Santa Cruz.

Máximo Kirchner’s real estate agency in Río Gallegos when it was raided. Now it will be handled by Matías Bezi, a friend of the deputy and YPF official.

The real estate company has debts of more than 10 million pesos, only manages a group of properties that since Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López ceased to be tenants have not been rented again. There are departments that are usurped and their business line, at the discretion of the auditors, is unfeasible.

Warnings and irregularities

The lawyer Silvina Martinez, a whistleblower in the cases, told Clarion that designations could collide with the Public Ethics Law which urges officials to refrain from “directing, managing, representing, sponsoring, advising or, in any other way, rendering services to whoever manages or has a concession or is a supplier of the State, or carries out activities regulated by it, always that the public position held has direct functional competence, regarding the contracting, obtaining, management or control of such concessions, benefits or activities ”.

For the positions they occupy, it maintains that a public function should be understood as “any temporary or permanent activity, remunerated or honorary, carried out by a person on behalf of the State or in the service of the State or its entities, at any of its hierarchical levels. “Martinez said.