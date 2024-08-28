In a statement released on Wednesday, a Moscow court announced the provisional arrest of two Colombian men accused by Russia of being mercenaries for having fought against the country’s forces in Ukraine.

This is a case that this newspaper has been following from its section in Cali, Colombia.

The Lefortovo district court of Moscow, the statement said, “granted the request of the authorities in charge of the preliminary investigation to impose a preventive measure in the form of provisional detention, Alexander Ante and Jose Aron Medina Aranda“.

Ante and Medina, aged 46 and 36 respectively, are accused of being “mercenaries,” a crime that can carry a 15-year prison sentence in Russia. According to the Russian state press agency TASS, Both are accused of having fought in the Ukrainian army against Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

Jose Aron in Ukraine. Photo:Private file Share

Russia, which launched its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, considers foreign volunteers fighting in the Ukrainian army to be “mercenaries”.

Engaging in mercenary activity is severely punished by the Russian criminal code, although Russia has several paramilitary groups, including Wagner, the best known of all.

The families of the two former soldiers have not yet issued a statement on this development in the case.

Who are Alexander Ante and José Aron Medina Aranda?

At the end of July, the Country section of this newspaper reported the scoop the drama experienced by the family of José Aron Medina, who left his native Morales, in Cauca, to go fight in Ukraine, since he had not been able to return home.

This newspaper told how José Aron along with Alexander Ante – a 46-year-old former military man from Huila who also fought against the Russians – They were preparing to travel to Colombia in mid-July, but when they arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, where they had a stopover, they disappeared. Nothing was known about their situation afterwards.

Venezuela, it must be said, is an ally of Russia. Although there is no further information yet on what happened after their capture in Caracas, the statement issued by the Moscow court on Wednesday confirms that the two Colombian men are now in the hands of Russian justice..

Share Alexander Ante was also traveling with José Aron. Photo:Private file

Medina Aranda’s family told this newspaper at the end of July that, according to his flight itinerary, the former military man left on July 18, at 5:45 a.m. from Warsaw, Poland, to then transfer in Spain and, later, to Caracas, Venezuela, where he would change planes to Bogotá, then to Cali and finally the city of Popayán.

They said that They hoped that José Aron would arrive in time so that he could celebrate his birthday on July 19But it never came.

As reported by this newspaper, a friend of the family who lives in Venezuela and who had contact with a police officer in Caracas confirmed that the two men were detained by the authorities of that country because they were wearing Ukrainian army clothing, which, according to the Venezuelan officer, “is a fairly big risk, considering that Russia is an ally of Venezuela and they can easily request their extradition from the Russian Embassy.”

The family told this newspaper in July that José Aron Medina Aranda was in constant danger as a soldier in the National Army. And that fighting around his hometown of Morales, Cauca, was an experience that marked his life, since several of his comrades died in the midst of the armed conflict.

“My brother was in the Colombian Army. Afterwards he decided to ask for discharge, because many of his comrades were killed in Cauca. Afterwards he went to work on the farm with my parents in Morales, and then, to Popayán, to work as a security guard,” said Astrid Medina, José Aron’s sister.

José Aron Medina was to arrive in Bogotá and then to Cali, to travel to Popayán. Photo:Private file Share

Astrid also said that Last year, his brother received a letter from Ukraine to join the military forces of that country, and José Aron did not take long to complete all the corresponding procedures, but soon changed his mind..

“He (Jose Aron) made the decision to go and see how things were going there and he went through many hard and difficult moments in which he made the decision to come back because the whole situation was quite complex; many deaths, a lot of things he went through, so since he has a wife, he has his children,” he said.

José Aron Medina’s wife, Cielo Paz, has also done everything possible to find out about the fate of her partner, with whom she has two children.