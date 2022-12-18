They are 26 years old and four years ago, through twins at heartthey get on stage to the beat of huainos and cumbia san juanera. Luz Maria Y cross mary ruiz guerrero they were born in Bellavista de Cachiaco, Ayabaca, Piura; that is, in the cradle of the leaders of serrano heart. However, they not only share the land with the Guerrero Neira, but also the family bond: they are first cousins.

Lorenzo, Edwin and Yrma, the brothers dedicated to the musical enterprise, have put down roots throughout the country, and their family has decided to replicate this skill. To continue; the details.

Luz María and Cruz María Ruiz Guerrero have also committed to music. Photo: Facebook

How did Twin Hearts come about?

“We started working in different groups, but when we noticed that we had a similar voice, we formed twins at heart. My sister Cruz is the first voice and I do the second”, says Luz for The Republic. The date of their first concert as group leaders marked the milestone in their personal lives: September 23, 2018. The stage? Bellavista de Cachiaco, his town.

The artistic background, however, is not new. Although his cousins ​​are current references to the tropical genre, his father, Francisco Ruizalso played a leading role at the beginning of serrano heart: was voice and guitar.

With this support, the young women ventured out on their own. “We opted for huainos and sanjuanitos. First we recorded three songs, one of them was very well received, it’s called “El Pisadito”. Since we started, we have had work. (…) That’s our rhythm, it’s what people like the most”.

The Gemelas de Corazón orchestra is very well received by the Piura public. Photo: archive of the Ruiz Guerrero sisters

Twins of Heart: other musical patterns in sight?

And since the reception has been as wide as his talent, the possibility of exploring new musical rhythms, as well as serrano heart, peeks out. However, it is a decision without an exact date: “It would depend a lot on the public. If the huaino is our forte, suddenly we continue recording huainos and cumbia sanjuanera”. The twins remain firm thanks to the applause of the coast, mountains and jungle.

“For Christmas we will be in the jungle and for New Year in Piura, in Sondorillo”, lists Luz, after mentioning all the points of the country in which the twins at heart has already echoed

Twins of Heart: what are the most popular songs?

“I am happy with you”

“Zapateadito mix”

“The stomp”

“I do not love you anymore”

“Blessed Liquor”

Corazón Serrano and Gemelas de Corazón on the same stage?

The relationship between Sister Ruiz Guerrero Y the Neira Warrior it is magnificent. However, the agendas have prevented them from sharing the prosceniums. Even so, the availability is latent: “Always, in what they can and in what is important, they are supporting us. Even Yrma, the person we trust the most, makes our wardrobe for us”, confesses Luz.

The twins Ruiz Guerrero and Yrma Guerrero could share microphones. Photo: Facebook / composition by Jazmín Ceras / La República