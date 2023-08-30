Yesterday the call of Jaime Lozano for the next matches of the The Mexican Futbol selection. The name of Héctor Herrera, who supposedly had already retired from the Tricolor, caused controversy among the fans.
And it is that, contrary to what many imagined, the list presented by Jaime Lozano is not far from the proposal at the time ‘Tata’ Martino or Diego Cocca himself. If we add to this the mismanagement given to the famous ‘Council of Experts’, discredited by Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, and the unexpected departures of certain executives, what began as a promising project begins to fill the press with doubts and fans.
What do the royals say? Did you like Jaime Lozano’s proposal? Or is it indifferent to them?
In the sultana del norte, the fans, despite not being fully supporters of the national team (for whatever reasons you want to add), were relatively satisfied with the fact that the tricolor strategist has taken into account, for his call , Tigres and Rayados players who have been doing things well for a long time.
By the Monterrey Soccer Club, those called up to the national team are: Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo and Jordi Cortizo, who will wear the jacket of the Mexican Soccer Team for the first time. It must be remembered that Lozano already knew Cortizo when he was the coach of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
Meanwhile, for tigers Jesús Angulo and Sebastián Córdova will go. Diego Lainez is also liked by Jaime Lozano, but unfortunately an injury has kept him away from the courts. The same is expected that in the next call Diego will appear again among those chosen by the ‘teacher’ Lozano.
