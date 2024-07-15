Accident in Cori, who are the victims and the last video of the two fiancés on social media shortly before losing their lives

The community of Choirs This morning she woke up to heartbreaking news, given the three victims of the serious accident which happened yesterday evening. Unfortunately, among the people who lost their lives there are two young fiancés, who were only 16 and 14 years old.

They were called Christian Spirito and Alice Carconithey were riding their scooter and perhaps after spending the afternoon with some friends, they were returning to their home. When suddenly, however, it happened the unthinkable.

The very serious road accident occurred shortly before 21 yesterday, Sunday 14 July. Precisely along the road that from Cori leads to the municipality of Giulianello, which is located in the province of Latin. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the motorbike and the scooter collided frontally and after the impact, the two vehicles caught fire.

The three people who were on board were thrown several meters away. The man driving the motorbike was called Ezio Marchettiwas a great enthusiast of these vehicles. In fact, he was returning home to his wife and daughters, after spending a weekend with his friends. He worked as a baker in the municipality of Sezze.

Accident in Cori, the last video of the two lovers before the tragedy

Cristian and Alice had been together for some time and it seems that both were from Giulianello. Perhaps after spending an afternoon together having fun, they were returning to their dwellingbut suddenly tragedy.

Just a few hours earlier, the girl had posted a video of the two of them together on TikTok, while doing some grimaceswith Coez’s song in the background. Many people are writing words of condolences and affection, given the losses suffered.

The news of what happened shocked not only the community, but thousands of people. In fact, the mayor himself decided to proclaim the city ​​mourning on the occasion of the funerals of the two boys.