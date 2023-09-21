The Campeones Cup is a tournament in which, year after year, the MLS champion team faces the winner of the Mx League Champion of Champions, since it is necessary to clarify that in Mexico there are two champions per year, while in In the United States (as in practically any league in the world), there is only one champion every twelve months.
The first time this tournament was played was in 2018. The teams that faced each other were Tigers, representing Aztec football, and Toronto FC, as winner of the MLS. The feline squad took the victory, after beating the Canadians 3-1. Since then, no other Mexican team has managed to win the Champions Cup.
The second edition of this competition was held in 2019, and the teams that faced each other were Atlanta United and America. Those from the MLS won the cup, after beating those from Coapa 3-2.
In 2020 there were no Campeones Cup due to Covid 19, so this was played again until 2021, facing the Blue Cross and the Columbus Crew. The MLS team beat the Machine 2-0, keeping the trophy on American soil.
A year later, the Rojinegros of the Atlas They faced New York City in search of rescuing the wounded pride of their countrymen. However, this did not have the expected outcome, and the MLS team once again won the cup, after defeating Atlas 2-0.
On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 9:00 p.m., Tigres will face Los Angeles FC in search of winning their second Campeones Cup title and thus bring the Mexicans closer in the final count that today has those of the MLS 3-2 up.
Will Tigres be able to win the race for the Mexican clubs?
