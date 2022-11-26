The elect has already defined 5 names that will compose the new municipal administration

The governor-elect of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has already defined the name of five secretaries who will head portfolios from January 2023. The former minister tries to balance the pressure from Bolsonarists and parties that made up his coalition for positions, while maintaining the statement that it will choose only technical staff for the positions. The announcements happen drop by drop since the beginning of this week.

According to the coordinator of the transitional government Guilherme Afif, the number of secretariats should remain the same, although some may undergo mergers or dismemberment. Today São Paulo has 23 secretariats, in addition to four extraordinary ones and the State Attorney General’s Office.

Check out the secretaries already announced

Department of Education

The person chosen to head the portfolio was Renato Feder, from São Paulo, who will leave the post of Secretary of Education in Paraná to assume the role in his home state. Feder holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and a Master’s in Economics from USP. Before working in public administration in Paraná, he was a special advisor to the Department of Education in São Paulo. In 2017, he approached the then secretary José Renato Nalini at an event, under the management of Geraldo Alckmin, and asked for a job in the secretariat.

Health’s Secretary

The future Secretary of Health for São Paulo will be physician Eleuses Paiva. He was president of the Brazilian Medical Association for two terms, from 1999 to 2005. Former deputy mayor of São José do Rio Preto (SP), he is one of the names indicated by the political group of Gilberto Kassab (PSD). Specialized in nuclear medicine at USP, he was a federal deputy in three legislatures, two of them taking over as an alternate.

Paiva went from expanding access to the anti-covid vaccine throughout the pandemic to controlling the spread of the virus. He also defended the use of masks, in addition to being critical of the lack of dialogue between the federal government and states and municipalities during outbreaks of the disease. Paiva’s stance is at odds with measures proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who disagreed, for example, with social distancing to prevent the increase in cases of the disease. During the campaign, Paiva said that one of the focuses of the new government will be the integration of primary care with city halls and investment in telemedicine.

Upon taking over as deputy in the Chamber of Deputies this year, Eleuses was in favor of ending the exhaustive list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which obliges health plans to cover treatments that are outside the mandatory list of foreseen procedures.

Civil House

The new head of the Civil House will be lawyer Arthur Lima, who makes up the board of secretaries appointed by the elected governor himself and is considered a technical name, which has no party affiliation. He is a lawyer and holds a bachelor’s degree in military sciences from Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras. Lima even held the position of CEO of the Planning and Logistics Company (currently Infra SA) and was executive director of the Health Fund of the Health Secretariat of the Federal District government. He acted as an assistant to Tarcísio’s strict trust in Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) Ministry of Infrastructure and is now one of the coordinators of the transition group.

Secretary of Infrastructure, Environment and Transport

The name chosen by Tarcísio to head the secretariat similar to the ministry he headed during the Bolsonaro administration is Natalia Resende. She will command a “super secretariat”, which combines Infrastructure and Environment with Logistics and Transport.

Graduated in law and civil engineering, Natalia Resende is a federal prosecutor and was a legal consultant at the Ministry of Infrastructure. She also acted in the coordination of the National Chamber of Infrastructure and Regulation (CNIR / CGU). She was also with Tarcísio at the Special Secretariat for the Investment Partnerships Program during the government of former President Michel Temer (MDB). According to the governor-elect, Resende helped organize “a hundred auctions”. She is the first woman announced for the secretariat.

Government Secretariat

The new government secretary of the new management will be PSD president Gilberto Kassab. The official announcement has not yet been made by the new government, but Tarcísio de Freitas confirmed the information when questioned by journalists upon arriving at an event organized by Esfera Brasil, at a hotel in Guarujá.

The PSD leader was mayor of São Paulo (2006-2012), Minister of Cities (2015-2016) during Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) administration and Minister of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (2016-2019) during Michel’s government Fear (MDB).

He was even announced to the Civil House in 2018, on the eve of the management of former toucan João Doria, but asked for a leave of absence even before taking office, after becoming the target of a search and seizure operation by the Federal Police related to to a delation by the J&F group. After two years on leave, he officially left office to take care of the PSD’s national articulation.