Russian military bloggers like the late Vladlen Tatarsky are gaining prominence in Russia. They often have pro-Russian views.

Munich – A Russian war blogger died in an explosion in St. Petersburg on Sunday (April 2). The blogger was Vladlen Tatarsky, who was close to the Kremlin. In addition to him, there are other military bloggers who write about the war in Ukraine. Through Telegram they spread their information, which is often more detailed than the news from traditional Russian media. But who are these people anyway?

Russian military bloggers: who are the war correspondents?

Military bloggers are becoming increasingly important in Russia. According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from November 2022 over 500 authors. They follow the war from a pro-Russian perspective and maintain relationships with Russian armed forces, such as the Wagner Group. However, well-known bloggers are not completely independent. Some of them are linked to Russian media and the Kremlin, like this ISW writes.

Blogger “Rybar” runs one of the most successful Telegram channels and is a former employee of the Russian Defense Ministry. Other military bloggers work as correspondents for Russian state media such as Komsomoslkaya Pravda, Ria and RiaFan where they also report on the war.

Russian war bloggers share Kremlin line – and also criticize commanders

The well-known military blogger and correspondent for Komsomosskaya Pravda, Alexander Kots, to be a member of the Russian Human Rights Council since November, like that ISW reported. He is said to have been one of the first to blame Ukraine for the Tatarsky attack, following the Kremlin’s narrative. The Russian opposition is now being held responsible for the attack.

Bloggers don’t always share the Kremlin’s opinion. Some of you criticize the conduct of the war, especially the Russian commanders like them BBC writes. That is said to have been the case when hundreds of soldiers were involved in a rocket attack in the Donbass city of Makiivka were killed. One of the loudest voices was Semen Pegov, who blogs as “War Gonzo” and has more than 1.2 million subscribers on Telegram. After the attack, he accused Moscow of “openly trying to avoid blame,” like the BBC quotes him.

Russia’s “war correspondents”: Kremlin tries to influence

Boris Rozhin, also known as “Colonel Cassad”, has around 800,000 subscribers on Telegram. Loud BBC he described the Russian commanders as “incompetent and unable” to understand the aftermath of the war. The war bloggers are also known for always sharing a little more information than the Kremlin. So it was Yevgeny Poddubny, who worked for the state television station Rossiya 1 works and in July from the Donbass reported that the mercenary group Wagner “liberated” the power plant, like the BBC writes. To date, Russian media have never reported on the Wagner Group and have denied their involvement in the Ukraine war.

Due to the reach of bloggers, Russian officials are trying to gain influence. “The Russian Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Defense try to bring some of them under control with paid posts if they criticize the military too much,” said the political scientist and Russia expert at the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Research in Regensburg, Fabian Burkhardt SRF. “So numerous Russian figures and groups are trying to control and influence this ‘new public’ of military bloggers,” Burkhardt said. The bloggers can help justify Russia’s war of aggression. (vk)