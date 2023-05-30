Last week, two Russian armed groups that oppose President Vladimir Putin gained prominence in the news about the war in Ukraine due to an attack in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with the Ukrainian territory.

These groups claimed that they managed to penetrate 42 kilometers into Russian territory and denied reports from the Kremlin that their members had been killed by Russian forces.

Moscow called them “Ukrainian saboteurs” and “terrorists”, but Ukraine said it had no part in the armed incursion and endorsed the two groups’ claim that the attack was carried out by Russian nationals.

“Ukraine is following events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and analyzing the situation, but it has nothing to do with this. As you know, tanks are sold in any Russian military store and clandestine guerrilla groups are made up of Russian citizens,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two armed groups reportedly took part in the action in Belgorod: the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Legion of Freedom for Russia, which declared their aim to “liberate” the country from Putin.

The RVC claimed action for the first time in March, an attack in the Russian region of Briansk (also on the border with Ukraine). Although Russia claimed that the group took hostages at the time, the RVC denied this and said the raid was only intended to call on Russians to rebel against the government.

Also in March, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB, one of the KGB’s successors) accused the group of trying to organize an action to kill Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev, a Putin supporter. The leader of the RVC is Denis Kapustin or Denis Nikitin, who had relationships with neo-Nazi groups denounced by a Ukrainian investigative website.

The Legion of Freedom for Russia was reportedly created in March 2022, after Zelensky called on volunteers from around the world to help Ukrainian forces respond to the Russian invasion.

“In terms of ideology, [a Legião] it’s confusing. They are nothing like the Russian Volunteer Corps, which is a well-known far-right proto-Nazi militia, with whom they apparently fought together in the attack on Belgorod,” Stephen Hall, a Russia expert at the University of Bath, told France 24.

The analyst highlighted that the action of the two groups is “very important” for Ukrainian propaganda.

“Its mere existence shows that Russians are fighting Putin directly and sends the message that the regime should be aware of and fear possible actions within the country. That’s why some say that [esses

grupos] could be a public relations operation for Ukraine. AND

[simplesmente] too perfect”, explained Hall, who highlighted that this ambiguous relationship, between working together and independently of the Ukrainian forces, helps Kiev in carrying out incursions into Russian territory.

“What the Legion offers Kiev is [a possibilidade de] a plausible deniability when it comes to talking to Western countries about something that happened on Russian soil”, justified Hall.

For now, a minor threat

In an interview with People’s Gazettemilitary analyst and retired colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho stated that, although the Ukrainian government denies it, it is “quite likely” that the two groups receive Ukrainian support.

“The vehicles used in the action in Belgorod, of American origin, would hardly reach the groups without some Ukrainian participation. In addition, the members themselves have already given statements that they coordinate their actions with the Ukrainian forces. It is good to point out that this is nothing new. There are numerous historical examples in which warring armies trained and aroused malcontents on the opposing side, fomenting insurgent and resistance movements. The French and Italian partisans, in the Second World War, were an example of this”, highlighted Gomes Filho.

However, the exact strength of these two groups is unknown. In press interviews, their leaders stated that for the time being both are made up of “hundreds” of men, which, given the firepower of one of the largest armies in the world, seems little to give Putin major headaches.

“I believe that these are still very incipient movements that, despite being able to cause Russian concern, divert part of their attention from the main effort in the theater of operations [na Ucrânia]are still a long way from, by themselves, representing a serious threat to the Putin government,” said Gomes Filho.

Thus, the analyst does not believe that Putin will be able to use actions of the RVC and the Legion of Freedom for Russia to justify any escalation in the war in Ukraine – at least for now.

“He can even use [como justificativa], but only if there is a very spectacular action, something in Moscow, which I don’t think these groups are in a position to do. As long as they are restricted to these one-off attacks on cities on the borders, I think it is very unlikely that Putin will use this for any kind of escalation”, argued the expert.