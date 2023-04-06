In Russia there is a diverse group of bloggers who support their country’s war in Ukraine. In many cases they have military knowledge, access to Russian troops and report from the front lines.

The calls “war correspondents”, known as voyenkory in Russianare characterized by their extreme views against Ukraine and the West.

(You may be interested in: Poland, willing to hand over all its MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine)

His relationship with the Russian government varies on a case-by-case basis. Some work in Kremlin-controlled media outlets. Others, at least in appearance, they write on social networks without having ties to the official media.

One of the main reasons they are so popular with local readers is because often provide more data than official reports.

They can also come to add a different perspective, at times critical, although without questioning how necessary the invasion that Russia is called a “special military operation”.

The beginning

The initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014 ushered in a new chapter of war journalism in Russia.

For many, supporting the war does not necessarily mean supporting the government.

Although Putin often escapes criticism, the same is not true of the military high command in charge of the invasion. That is what happened after the Ukrainian missile attack on a building in the occupied city of Makiivka in which dozens of Russian soldiers were killed.

Semyon Pegov, known as War Gonzo, has more than 1.2 million subscribers on Telegramone of the few social media platforms that are not banned in Russia.

(Also read: ‘Russian propaganda prepares people to think that nuclear war is not bad’)

After Ukraine attacked Makiivka, Pegov accused the Russian Defense Ministry of “openly trying to evade responsibility“.

Boris Rozhin is another example. In his Telegram group, which has more than 800,000 subscribers and where he writes under the name Colonel Cassad, he accused Russian commanders of “incompetence and inability to understand the consequences of war.”

The social media accounts linked to the Wagner group, the private army of Russian mercenaries, have been especially critical of the Russian high command.

This critique of military high command is what sets them apart from the war correspondents of the ubiquitous Kremlin-controlled propaganda, which routinely softens the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The relationship with the Kremlin

Some Russian analysts have told local media outlets that top Russian military commanders feel threatened by critical bloggers.. That is why there have been attempts to silence them.

(It may interest you: The main suspect in the attack in Saint Petersburg confesses that she brought the bomb)

For the most popular war correspondents, who work for the mainstream media with sympathy for the government, it is not easy to break the official line.

Among them, one of the most prominent is Alexander Kots, who works for Komsomolskaya Pravdawho pointed to Ukraine as responsible for the murder with explosives of Tatarsky.

“The ground must burn under the feet of any Kyiv official,” Kots wrote. “None of the non-humans who wage war on Russia should feel safe.”

These reporters they play a key role in building the Kremlin narratives in the media.

Yevgeny Poddubny, a correspondent for the state-owned Rossiya 1, one of the most watched channels in the country, broke the government’s silence on the involvement of mercenaries from the Wagner group in Ukraine.

(Also: What implications does death of Russian military blogger at war in Ukraine have?)

Reporting from the ruins of a power plant in Donbas in July 2022, he mentioned that he had been “liberated” by this private army of Russian mercenaries.

This has been how the state media began to report on the issue, which they had previously ignored and even denied.

Both Kots and Poddubny have been sanctioned by the West for their role in disseminating Russian propaganda..

anonymous accounts

Many of Russia’s most popular war support social media accounts are anonymous. In general, the material they publish is often too graphic.

One of the most infamous examples is Zona Gris, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel that posted footage of the apparent murder of a “traitor” with a sledgehammer in November 2022.

Russian war correspondents often call for the destruction of Ukraine as an independent state. For example, Yuri Kotenok, with more than 400,000 subscribers on Telegram, demanded the annihilation of the Ukrainian identity itself.

(Also: Belarus willing to host Moscow’s ‘strategic’ nukes)

“Even cancer can be cured, but Ukrainians – never!” he said on Telegram. “It is a type of satanism that can only be destroyed with one thing: fire! All-consuming fire that will cleanse this filth.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.