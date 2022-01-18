A 7-year-old girl with the stage name of Nastya and a channel called Like Nastya has slipped in as the only woman on the list of youtubers highest paid in the world that Forbes magazine published this Tuesday, known for its lists of the greatest fortunes.

no surprises, the list is headed by MrBeast, 23, who last year won $54 million thanks to the 10,000 million visits that his videos had in 2021, which included extravagances such as spending 50 hours buried alive or giving away $ 10,000 to whoever dared to enter a bathtub full of snakes.

With 90 million followers on his channel, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) doubled his earnings last year thanks to operations like naming a “mr beast burger“, which can be found in 1,600 restaurants in the United States and has already sold 5 million units.

They follow the boxer Jake Paul, with 45 million in earnings, Markiplier (38 million dollars), the couple Rhett and Link ($30 million), but in this list of white adult males, two children sneak into its top ten positions: Ryan Kaji, age 10 and 31 million followers, which earned 27 million profits thanks, among other things, to clothing and sponsored products sold in department stores.

But the most striking phenomenon is Nastya, the sixth highest paid channel: emigrated from Russia with her parents, at only 7 years old she has achieved 87.5 million subscribers on the channel in which she recounts the almost daily activities of her life and with which she has earned 28 million dollars.

For example, one of the most viewed videos on her “Like Nastya” channel last year involved a gathering with several little friends while decorating Halloween cakes. She seems well advised, since last year she sold the rights to her oldest videos to Spotter, but reserved the rights to those she posted later. In addition, also has created his own clothing and personalized products.

Forbes comments that youtubers Together they raised $300 million. in 2021, 40% more than the previous year and a new record, thanks to the fact that the platform does not stop adding subscribers until it reaches 2,000 million.

Approximately half of YouTubers’ income comes from the advertising associated with these videos, but several of them are beginning to develop their own products, which can multiply their financial possibilities.

EFE