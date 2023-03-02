This Thursday, March 2, the residents of Rosario, Argentina, woke up to the sound of gunfire. Men aboard a motorcycle arrived at a branch of the Único supermarket – a wholesale store for warehouse products – and shot at the place.

Its objective? Leaving a threat to the Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, since the place is owned by the family of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he is not going to take care of you ”says the handwritten text.

According to ‘La Nación’, this sector has been the target of acts of extreme violence and the authorities had expressed the need to increase patrols, as there are fights between gangs.

Who are the Roccuzzos?

Antonela’s grandparents were the founders of the supermarket. Photo: Instagram: @antonelaroccuzzo

Argentine media point out that until 2009 the Roccuzzo family owned several stores. However, the Micropack company bought most of them and they only kept one: the one that was shot.

Said family group is made up of José and Patricia Blanco -Antonela’s parents-, and their other two daughters: Paula and Carla. The first is a lawyer and the second a doctor.

Carla, Paula and Antonela Roccuzzo. Photo: Instagram: @antonelaroccuzzo

“When I met José, the girls’ father, his family already had the Único supermarket chain and the Eduviges wholesale distributor, and later I joined,” Doña Patricia told “La Nación” a few years ago.

According to this medium, it is a very close family and, in fact, such is their bond that the Roccuzzos and the Blancos usually see each other every Sunday to share a good time.

“Antonela maintains not only a good relationship with her parents, but also an excellent relationship with her two sisters. In this sense, the Roccuzzos carry out a series of family ventures together. In fact, supermarkets are not the only ones and, in 2014, Antonela and her cousins ​​Andrea Lo Menzo and Luis Reyt developed the Enfans brand, where her mother and her older sister, Paula, also work ”, they add .

(Keep reading: Forceful message from Messi’s mother after threats and attack in Argentina).

What is known about the attackers

In a press conference, the Minister of Security of the Nation, Aníbal Fernández, pointed out that this “is a typical event of what has happened in Rosario for the last 20 years”, which explains why there were no previous threats.

For his part, the Rosario prosecutor, Federico Rébola, who took over the investigation, said that they have security camera footage, but it is too early to name the suspects.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS

*With information from LA NACIÓN (GDA) – Argentina