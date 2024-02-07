The release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is approaching and consequently expectations are growing towards a title that has a double task: both to continue the story masterfully begun with Final Fantasy VII Remakeboth to not disappoint historic fanbase of the title released in 1997 on the first PlayStation.

So if Rebirth promises to be one of the hottest titles of this beginning of the year, the new branded RPG Square Enix promises to bring back on stage some of the most iconic characters of the fantasy week.

So who and how many are the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? We explain it to you in our article, totally spoiler free.

Cloud Strife

Main character of Remake and Rebirth, Cloud is a former member of SOLDIER, the elite unit of the Shinra Corporation. He has a mysterious past linked to his memories and his identity, which in Final Fantasy VII Remake we have only partially discovered. In Rebirth he will in fact have to face his fears firsthand, especially after the surprising events of the ending of the previous chapter. He is known for knowing how to juggle his enormous sword called Buster Sword, which has become an icon of the series. Characterized by a reserved and often cynical personality, he also shows a strong sense of justice and determination to fight for what he believes in. By facing his inner demons and learning to open up to the other characters in the group, especially Tifa and Aerith, Cloud is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the history of video gameswhich will have a central role also and above all in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (and beyond).

Tifa Lockhart

Cloud's childhood friendTifa is a skilled fighter and owner of the bar called 7th Heaven in Midgar. He is a key member of the resistance group against Shinra, Avalanche. The girl practices a fighting style based on martial arts and stands out for her physical strength and agility. She is also a great emotional support figure for the other characters, offering comfort and encouragement during difficult times. The character of Tifa is characterized by a strong determination and a deep sense of justice. It is also notable for its kindness and for his commitment to protecting the people he cares about, including his friends in the resistance group and especially Cloud, with whom he has a very strong emotional bond that will undoubtedly be deepened in Rebirth.

Barrett Wallace

Leader of Avalanche, a group of eco-terrorists fighting against Shinra, Barret has a weaponized prosthetic arm (which has been replaced with a machine gun) and a strong sense of justice. The character has a very rigid and vengeful view towards Shinra, and is known for his colorful language and his strong personality. Despite her tough exterior, though, she has a Golden Heart and cares deeply about the well-being of those dear to him, especially his adopted daughter, Marlene.

Aerith Gainsborough

A girl from mysterious past that owns powers linked to the Lifestream, the vital energy of the planet. A young woman with a kind and compassionate character, Aerith is endowed with powers related to magic and spirituality and has a deep connection with the planet Gaia. In the Remake storyline, Aerith joins the group of protagonists led by Cloud during their mission to save the world from Sephiroth and Shinra. During the game, she develops a lspecial game with the protagonist And with Zack, becoming a central character in his emotional journey. One of the most well-known and moving events of Final Fantasy VII that we will almost certainly also see in Rebirth involves Aerith, but to avoid spoilers for those who have not played the original game, we will avoid going into details.

Red XIII

Equipped with a body similar to that of a lion with a fiery mane, Red XIII is a member of the intelligent animal race known as “Nanaki”, surviving in the village of Cosmo Canyon. Endowed with great wisdom and courage, he made his appearance in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but not as a playable character. Despite his young age, he possesses truly noteworthy skills related to speed and physical combat. For his part, Red XIII also demonstrates that he has a profound understanding of the nature of the planet.

Vincent Valentine

Perhaps the most mysterious of the characters of the original game. Vincent is a former member of the Turksa special division of Shinra, but was betrayed and transformed into a being similar to a vampire by Professor Hojo. Equipped with a unique weapon, a drum gun, he also possesses abilities related to fire and transformation. His past is deeply tied to Sephiroth and his search for the truth about his identity and past actions. Vincent was the protagonist of a PS2 spin-off dedicated to him, Final Fantasy VII: Dirge of Cerberus.

Cid Highwind

Former airline pilot and an expert engineer who becomes part of the group of protagonists. Cid is the boss of Rocket Town, a village known for its failed space program. From the colorful language and the grumpy character, longs to launch a spaceship built by himself, but cannot do so due to financial and technical problems. When Cloud and his group arrive in Rocket Town, Cid joins them on their mission to save the world from Sephiroth and the threat of the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Cait Sith

A mysterious being which takes the shape of a robotic cat controlled by a human named Reeve Tuesti, encountered in the Wonder Square of Gold Saucer where he works as a fortune machine. We saw him in a brief cameo in the first Final Fantasy VII Remake. In Rebirth, Cait Sith will have a decidedly more important role, especially after taking part in the group of protagonists led by Cloud.

Yuffie Kisaragi

A wandering ninja and skilled thief who joins the group during the journey. She often has a cheerful and joking attitude but she proves to be a valid fighter on more than one occasion. We met Yuffie in Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade, as he tries to infiltrate the Shinra palace in Midgar with the collaboration of the original nucleus of the Avalanche to seize the most powerful matter that has ever existed. Fends up joining the group of protagonists led by Cloud Strife to save the world from the threat of Sephiroth.

Sephiroth

The main antagonist of the gameSephiroth is a legendary former SOLDIER which aims to destroy the world thanks to the power of Matter. Having been created through the Jenova Project (an experiment by the Shinra Corporation to create a super soldier) Sephiroth is gifted with superhuman powers, including the ability to fly. The long sword Masamune has become an icon of the world of video games and its role in Rebirth will be even more multifaceted, given that already in the finale of Remake we understood that its plans are much more complex than one might think (thanks also to presence of the Numen).

Zack Fair

Key character in the Final Fantasy VII universe and even more so in Rebirth. He was a member of SOLDIER, an elite unit of the Shinra Electric Power Company, just like the protagonist Cloud Strife. Zack plays an important role in Cloud's past and the game's plot, as during a key event (known as the Nibelheim Incident), he and Cloud found each other involved in a series of fatalities capable of changing their destiny. Its influence and impact on the Rebirth plot will be profound and significant, even more so than the original (and spin-off Crisis Core).

These were the historical characters of the series that we will meet in Rebirth, but which and how many will be the new entries? In the meantime, the Demo of the game has been released which you can try out for yourself.