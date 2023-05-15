The quarterfinal series between Deportivo Toluca and Tigres UANL ended with an overall victory for the San Nicolás de los Garza team 4-5, so the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi and rival awaits in the semifinal round.
In this way, here we reveal the possible rivals of the Nuevo León team that will depend on the result of the series between Chivas and Atlas.
At this point, the rival of the auriazul box will come out between only two teams, Monterey either America and it will depend on the result of the series between Chivas and Atlas that will be played this Sunday afternoon at the Akron Stadium.
In the event that the Sacred Flock wins and advances to the semifinals, we will have Clásico Regiomontano and, in turn, Clásico Nacional in the semifinals, otherwise, in case Atlas is the one who has his ticket to the next round, the cats will face America and the red and black would do the same with the Gang.
In this way, whatever the result, we will have quite interesting and balanced semifinals, so the Clausura 2023 tournament championship can be for anyone without a clear favorite, after those seen in the final phase.
