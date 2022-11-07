🔥 Nicholas Valentini (21).

It was his first season in Aldosivi and we review his great match against Boca:

➜ 1st in shooting [3]

➜ 1st in clearances [9]

➜ 1st in duels won [9]

➜ 1st in long passes [4]

➜ 2nd in recoveries [7]

The defender has to return to Boca in December. pic.twitter.com/MBQZHRyUxm

– Soccer.arg (@Pgpalmare1) November 6, 2022