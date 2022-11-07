After the tough defeat against Racing for the Champions Trophy, which ended the season 2022, Boca is already preparing what will be the next year that will have the Copa Libertadores as the main obsession, since “Xeneize” has not been able to lift it since 2007 and the anxiety is getting bigger and bigger.
That is why the club whose vice president is the greatest idol in the history of the institution, Juan Román Riquelme, is already drawing up the squad for 2023 and both the directors and the coaching staff, until now led by Hugo Ibarra, know that in addition to The reinforcements that arrive will have several soccer players who must return to Boca after their loans.
In total there are seven players who have to return to the blue and gold box: Ezequiel Fernandez, Nicolas ValentiniLucas Brochero, Agustín Heredia, Nazareno Solís, Israel Escalante and Tomás Fernández, but only the first two would be taken into account.
“Equi” He will have to present himself in January after a huge stint at Tigre with 42 games played, most of them a superlative level that helped him to continue consolidating his game. He will arrive to reinforce the midfield and will compete for a place with Alan Varela and Esteban Rolón.
the defender valentine, 21, played 39 games at Aldosivi and scored a header against Boca at La Bombonera. Due to Marcos Rojo’s injury and while he hopes to incorporate a hierarchy reinforcement in that position, for the moment Boca would consider him for 2023.
Brooch (23-year-old striker who was on loan at Arsenal), Heredia (25-year-old defender, on loan at Plaza Colonia de Uruguay), Solis (28-year-old forward, in Alvarado), climbing (23-year-old forward, in Alajuelense of Costa Rica) and Fernandez (24-year-old winger, in San Martín de San Juan), would not be considered and should seek new horizons.
