The forwards, midfielders and in general any unbalanced player on the field of play becomes a target for the defenders to prevent their passage with sweeps, blocks, or tackles with force, many of which turn into fouls that result in free throws.

​

Also read: Argentina, standing and in the round of 16: beat Poland and feed their dream in Qatar.

Likewise, generating these scoring opportunities on set pieces is a talent that coaches want to have in their ranks. Here we tell you the players who have received the most fouls in the European leagues according to Yahoo Sports. Some of them have received more than a hundred.

More than a hundred fouls on Nabil Fekir



The Real Betis player, Nabil Fekir, is the player who has been fouled the most this season, with a total of 101 offenses in 36 games. A third of them were carried out in the last third of the pitch, including a penalty.

Fekir, 28, is one of the figures of Real Betis, a team that surprised in La Liga for being in fifth place and reaching the round of 16 in the Europa League.

Almost a hundred infractions for Vinicius Junior

In the 38 games played by Vinicius Junior this season, he has generated 96 fouls, of which 39 have been in the last third of the field, five of which resulted in Penalties.

Photo: Javier Soriano. AFP

The 21-year-old Brazilian is one of the figures of Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, who are the current Champions League champions and leaders of La Liga.

Jude Bellingham, 18 years and 90 fouls

The British Jude Bellingham is the player who has played the most games with Borussia Dortmund and has generated 90 fouls for his team, 24 of which were converted into scoring chances from the last third and one of them a penalty.

Jude Bellingham, a Borussia Dortmund player, became worth 75 million euros, 48 ​​million more in 2021. Photo: Borussia Dortmund Twitter

Due to his young age (18 years old) and his potential, his team sees him as the next figure. Now Borussia Dortmund is fighting the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Wilfried Zaha, with fewer games but the one who conceded the most fouls

Despite the fact that Wilfried Zaha has only played 26 games this season, he has conceded 76 fouls for his team, 17 of them in the final third, but failed to score the penalty.

The Ivory Coast striker is 29 years old and is a figure at Crystal Palace, as well as being one of the most valuable players on the squad.

Nicolás González achieved 78 fouls for Fiorentina



The 23-year-old Argentine played 28 games for Fiorentina and was the player who generated the most fouls, with a tally of 78, where 29 were chances in the last third and he managed three penalties.

Nicolás González, in Fiorentina, had had many minutes until his contagion. The last test gave him positive and they will wait for him until the end, and in any case it will be difficult for him to add many minutes on this double date. 3 goals and 2 assists in the 9 games played. pic.twitter.com/isCuiPeDIx — Tomiconcina🎙 (@Tomiconcina1) November 5, 2021

He arrived at Fiorentina at the start of the season and is already a very effective piece who has earned the respect of his coach. The team occupies the eighth position in the Italian Serie A table.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

SPORTS WRITING

More sports news