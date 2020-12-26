With less than a week to go until the winter market starts, there are several players from the Blanquivioleta squad who They could consider the possibility of leaving in the absence of minutes. For now, as the Real Valladolid sports director, Miguel Ángel Gómez, said in the interview a couple of days ago in AS, No footballer has approached the club with the intention of leaving the Blanquivioleta entityBut they understand in Pucela that after the game against Cádiz on Tuesday, there could be movement because “there are young players who need to play, demonstrate, even if it is not here.”

In this way, the logical thing is to think that the footballers who could try to go out in this winter market are those who have played the least minutes so far, although with nuances. The footballer who has played the least so far is Jot, but the Portuguese, who starts against Barcelona, ​​is gaining confidence and it seems difficult for him to come out. Neither Janko, with 204 minutes, it seems that he can leave since he has had two injuries and Roque Mesa It barely adds up to 300, but it seems to have found its ideal shape and it was a specific request from Sergio González, so it does not seem easy to get out.

However, both Waldo (347), as Michel (371) and The Yamiq (381) are from the players who could ask for an exit. The Badajoz already had his bags packed in the month of January 2020 to go to Rayo Vallecano and in summer he was very close to Girona. The third could be the final one. The case of the Valencian midfielder seems more complicated and will depend on a particular decision of his, while the Moroccan is now the fourth center, it could be the fifth when Olivas returns, but the many injuries that exist in that area such as those of Javi Sánchez and Joaquín Together with his good performances, as in Seville, they could keep him on the squad.

On that list, with between 400 and 500 minutes, there are several players. The first one is Ram, with 412, while Toni Villa add 417 and Luis Perez, 433 minutes. The Andalusian right-back interested in Tenerife, although in the last hours the interest of AEK Atenas has also transcended. His departure seems complicated despite the fact that Hervías is playing a lot in that position, and that Janko is also there, unless a substitute arrives. The Galician side also does not seem likely to leave, another player would have to arrive in his position, while the situation of the youth squad is unknown. Both the sports director and the coach declare themselves in love with his game … but he does not play and he would have already indicated on more than one occasion that he might be interested in an adventure, a loan, abroad like Anuar’s.

In the group of players who do not yet reach 500 minutes are Javi sanchez (479) and Kike Perez (481). The center-back seems complicated to come out because he is the third center-back and his lack of continuity is due more to his bad luck with injuries, however, the midfielder could have some option to leave on loan because it is a bet for the future in the club. he understands that he has to add minutes and there is still a lot of overbooking in that area of ​​the field.

In conclusion, nothing definitive for the winter market. A month ahead and little certainty that players could leave to have more minutes outside of José Zorrilla. As Gómez said, as of Wednesday some situations will begin to clarify.