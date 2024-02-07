Colombia is about to receive one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year: 'The house of the famous Colombia'. This RCN program promises to capture the audience's attention with a fun format, in which several celebrities will live together under the same roof. What will happen during the reality show?

YOU CAN SEE: When is 'The House of the Famous Colombia' released? Date and time to watch LIVE

When and at what time does 'The House of the Famous Colombia' premiere?

Is very close! 'The house of the famous Colombia' will premiere on February 11, 2024. This reality show comes to the screens through RCN to offer exciting content full of surprises.

Who is going to be in 'The House of the Famous Colombia'?

The cast of 'The house of the famous Colombia'is made up of:Martha Isabel Bolaños, 'La Pupuchurra'; Diana Ángel, actress of 'Francisco, the mathematician'; Sebastián Gutiérrez, actor of Rigo; Natalia Segura, 'La Segura'; Julián Trujillo, actor of 'Nurses'; Miguel Melfi; Ornella Sierra, 'The Coastal Barbie'; Omar Murillo; José Miel and Camilo Díaz, 'Culotauro'.

Martha Isabel Bolaños, 'La Pupuchurra'

Colombian actress and businesswoman who acted in important novels such as 'Yo soy Betty, la fea', 'Ecomoda', 'Francisco, el mathematician', 'Pasión de gavilanes', 'La isla de los celebrities', 'Decisiones' and 'Doña Barbara'.

Diana Ángel, actress of 'Francisco, the mathematician'

Diana María Soledad Ángel Rodríguezis a Colombian singer and film, television and theater actress who has participated in different productions that achieved great success. The most remembered character of her was the one she played in 'Francisco, the mathematician', for which she won at the TvyNovelas Awards.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The House of the Famous 2024': where to watch ONLINE, on what channel it is broadcast and who the participants are

Sebastián Gutiérrez, actor of 'Rigo'

Sebastián Gutiérrez is a 25-year-old actor from Bogotá. He has participated in several dramatic productions, including: 'Garzón', 'Pa' Quierorte', 'Rigo' and others. With the latter he achieved international fame by playing the character 'Chacho'.

Natalia Segura, 'La Segura'

Natalia SeguraHe is popular for his content on social networks, a space in which he shares, from time to time, incidents of his life and some creations. The Colombian-born influencer is known as 'La Segura' and she has around 8 million followers on Instagram.

Julián Trujillo, actor of 'Nurses'

Julian Trujillo is a well-known Colombian actor who has played important roles in 'Without breasts there is no paradise', 'Nurses', 'Palace', 'Deja vu', among others.

Miguel Melfi

Panamanian Miguel Melfi, who isIndustrial Engineerpaused his musical career for two years to leave his native country and be part of the cast of 'The House of the Famous'.

Ornella Sierra, the 'costeña Barbie'

Ornella Sierra is a well-knownArgentine influencer and modelwho has managed to conquer thousands of followers on social networks.

Omar Murillo

José Omar Murillo Angulo is a Colombian actor, model, singer, businessman and comedian.

Jose Miel

The performer is already a well-known face in singing competitions, having participated in 'La Voz' and 'Yo Me Llama', and has gained great popularity.

Camilo Díaz, 'Culotauro'

Camilo Díaz is an actor who started out as a butcher and is now a comedian.

#participants #39The #House #Famous #Colombia39 #RCN #reality #show