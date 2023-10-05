Lionel Scaloni made official the list of players for the South American Qualifying duels towards the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay, at the Monumental Stadium, and against Peru as a visitor in what is expected to be a very difficult duel. As is usual for the world champion coach, he has maintained a base of players, which are those who won the title in Qatar 2022, but also including some players who can become very important in the short/medium term in the Argentine National Team.
Within this call it is also worth mentioning that Scaloni is collaborating with Javier Mascherano, the coach of the Sub 20/23, for the pre-Olympic tournament that aims to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics and go for GOLD by calling some players from abroad to be part of this team.
Below we present the surprises on Lionel Scaloni’s list for the duels against Paraguay and Peru in the coming days:
The Fiorentina player returns to the squad for the Qualifiers after being left out of the World Cup in Qatar where he had been part of many matches. His last match was against Ecuador as a visitor on the last date of the last Qualifiers where he played all 90 minutes. He is having a very good time on the purple team.
He recently arrived at AC Milan from Platense in a record operation for Calamar. In a left-footed center back with a very good start and who is expected to be part of the future of the Albiceleste team as time goes by. He will go to U23 with Mascherano.
The player who emerged from Unión de Santa Fe was transferred to Athletico Paranaense where he established himself as a starter. He will train with the U23 but will have Scaloni’s sight on him since he is one of the positions that needs replacement within the world champion squad with Tagliafico and Acuña as the main owners of the position.
“Charly” adapted very well to Premier League (or English) football since his arrival from Racing but was unable to prevent Southampton’s relegation. He is now playing more and more minutes but has not managed to convert so far. He will train in the U23 but he has a chance to go to Scaloni’s team if he continues to improve his level.
The Athletico Paranaense player was in the last call-up but he trained with the Under 23 team and the same thing will happen this time. He is a talent that Scaloni takes into account but it was rumored that Italy had planned to call him up for the squad (he already played with the Under 21 team).
Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami is having good performances in the MLS team, which is why he earned his place in this call-up but will work with the U23 team. He has many conditions to be part of this team in the future.
His great moment at River took him to European football to play for Fiorentina and allowed him to catch the attention of Lionel Scaloni. He still has not managed to score his first goal with the Violeta team. He will be part of the senior national team and can add his first minutes with the Albiceleste.
