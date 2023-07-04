After not being able to overcome tonight’s challenges, Mónica Torres, Junior Silva and Alexandra Fuller go to sentence in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. All three participants failed the instructions to prepare baked potato and will have to fight their stay in the elimination night.

Mauricio Mesones and Laura Spoya managed to comply with the request tonight and received the approval of Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio to continue competing in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

